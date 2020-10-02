You are here

Virtual classrooms present new learning curve for Saudi teachers

The transition from physical to virtual classrooms has not been without its hiccups.
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi teachers have been facing their own learning curve after being forced to run lessons online in the wake of school closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Tutors from preschool to university level are having to come to terms with the new norm of remote learning but some have mixed feelings about the long-term prospects of virtual classroom teaching.
Since the start of the global health crisis, video meeting platform Zoom has been one of the most popular communication tools for people working from home. In June, the US tech company announced a 169 percent increase in its revenues on the previous year, while the number of daily users rose to 300 million.
Other platforms, both local and international, have also seen a rise in usage for educational purposes.
The Saudi Ministry of Education’s online school platform, Madrasati, provides the Kingdom’s students with more than 120 hours of content every day and the likes of YouTube have seen a marked increase in the number of visitors accessing educational videos.
But while Zoom, Blackboard, Moodle, and other learning management systems have made many educators’ jobs easier, the transition from physical to virtual classrooms has not been without its hiccups.
Reham Ali Kutbi, a high school teacher from Makkah who tutors in Al-Abwaa, told Arab News that while the process had been bumpy, she was now ironing out the kinks.
“At the beginning, we had our fears and concerns regarding the new nature of the educational process. However, once we started and got the hang of it, it was quite smooth. Although we’ve had abundant technical difficulties, we have overcome them one by one,” she said.
For Kutbi, the most difficult part of teaching online was getting to know her new students.
“Tests and participation might reveal their (educational) levels, but they do not tell me much about their character. It is absolutely important for me to connect the subject with their hobbies and interests, to make them like it more,” she added.
Haya Al-Subaie, who teaches at the college level in Riyadh, said that while she enjoyed certain aspects of online learning, she was eager to return to in-person learning and that distance learning was not for her.
“The best part is being in the comfort of my home. I can nap between my classes or play video games. The worst part, however, is the teaching itself, which is mentally demanding. I always catch myself tense and frustrated after each class.
“Another tiring part is that my students assume I’m available 24/7. The emails never stop, and I’m tired,” she added.
Teacher of first-year university students in Riyadh, Sarah Al-Khalil, told Arab News that the technical difficulties of online learning far outweighed the convenience of being able to work from home.
“The best part of teaching from home is convenience. No more traffic and getting to be comfortable, whether by your setting or clothes. Technical issues are the worst part, if something is wrong, everyone’s time is wasted and patience runs thin,” she said.
She also found the inability to directly interact with her students difficult to deal with, especially being unable to monitor if they were fully participating in lessons.
“Students also often refuse to turn on their camera and/or their mics. The lack of interaction is frustrating,” she added.
After weeks of trial and error, the teachers had some advice for those still frustrated and struggling with online learning.
“Always have backup Wi-Fi, utilize the breakrooms, let students present and be involved as much as possible, and always consider students’ circumstances, means, and time. Online learning does not mean that students are available for a lecture 24/7,” said Al-Khalil.
Al-Subaie said: “Keep an open mind and constantly remind yourself that students are as frustrated as you are. We should always be patient and compassionate and take good care of your mental health.”
All three teachers agreed that distance learning had its uses, and that online classrooms could still be effective when the COVID-19 pandemic was over.
Al-Khalil said: “I like virtual classrooms, they are innovative, convenient, and suitable for revisions, presentations, and teaching listening skills.
“Moving forward, I think a combination of traditional classrooms and virtual classrooms need to coexist. Not every class requires physical attendance, and this should be addressed and implemented.”
Kutbi, however, said that while online classes came in handy, they should only be targeted for certain students. “In the end, I’d prefer that we go back to attending schools and keep distance learning for students who need improvement.”

JEDDAH: In-depth research by the British Council in Saudi Arabia assessing the film industry landscape emphasized the Kingdom’s potential for more films to be made by Saudis, in Saudi Arabia, about the Kingdom.
The Saudi Film Skills report launched on Thursday is the first report of its kind, coming only two years after the Saudi government lifted a 35-year ban on the film industry in the country.
“The purpose of the study is to define the gaps in the industry, and as filmmakers we know the gaps already. However, we need to define it with numbers, with accurate data, so that we have a plan sufficient to support the industry,” Saudi filmmaker Hajar Al-Naim told Arab News.
“This is very beneficial for all of us, the government, filmmakers and investors,” she said. “There are many gaps the research has discovered and we were not aware of them before.”
The research was carried out in 2019-2020, and it highlights the key skills needed to strengthen and develop Saudi Arabia’s film industry in the future after surveying 422 people in the sector. Forty percent of respondents were filmmakers, 30 percent were students, and 17 percent crew.
According to the report, there is tremendous economic potential for film in Saudi Arabia, with Saudi consumers preferring to watch films reflecting their own culture.
It showed that 93 percent of all Saudi film companies film locally, while 35 percent of those surveyed said that the biggest advantage of the local film sector is the cast and on-screen talent, followed by the availability of film locations (19 percent) and market potential and audience demand (17 percent).
Moreover, the film sector is mainly characterized by its young workforce, with 72 percent of respondents being younger than 30, and 34 percent of them were female.
Women working in the sector had different motivations from their male peers. For instance, 51 percent of women said they work in film because of their love of visual storytelling, compared to only 36 percent of men. Moreover, only 2 percent of female stakeholders indicated finance as the leading motivator, compared to 16 percent of men.
Nonetheless, this promising sector also faces real challenges, as nearly half of respondents (43 percent) said that financing is the greatest barrier for producers and companies over the next five years, while 13 percent said it is the lack of a skilled cast and 11 percent said film training and education access.
Recruiting crews is also a significant issue for Saudi film companies, as more than half of surveyed companies found recruitment difficult, the biggest issue being skill shortages. Forty percent of companies cited a lack of job-specific skills, education or experience as the biggest challenge in recruiting. This was followed closely by the cost of labor (38 percent).
Al-Naim thinks that the Saudi film industry lacks the integrated mix that defines an industry, including regulation, funding and infrastructure.
Another issue facing the industry is lack of below-the-line crew. “Everyone in the industry wants to work in the above-the-line jobs, they want to be directors, producers, actors, and screenwriters,” she said, “while we lack below-the-line jobs such as operators, art directors, and supervisors. What will attract international productions to Saudi Arabia is when we have the below-the-line crew. If we don’t have them it means we don’t have the basis of the industry.”
More than half of all Saudi productions were short films (54 percent), followed by web productions (30 percent); only 4 percent were feature films.
 

This promising sector also faces real challenges, as nearly half of respondents (43 percent) said that financing is the greatest barrier for producers and companies over the next five years.

Online streaming and over-the-top services were the viewing platforms with the greatest opportunity for Saudi film in the future, with Netflix (50 percent), YouTube (39 percent) and Shahid by MBC (4 percent).
More than a third of the film sector resides in Riyadh (39 percent), followed by 29 percent residing in the western cities of Jeddah and Makkah. The research, conducted by London-based research agency Nordicity, is intended to widen the understanding of professionals in the culture sector in Saudi Arabia and the UK about the possibilities for collaboration in the area of films, and to develop programs and projects to support the sector.
Within the industry, there is a considerable interest in working with the UK film sector, with nearly a third of film producers and companies indicating an interest, and 72 percent of those surveyed very interested in partnering with the UK.
Saudi film producers and companies highlighted the UK sector’s professionalism and their pre-production strengths.
Of those, almost half (47 percent) perceived the most significant benefit of collaborating to be the UK’s leading film industry experience, followed by its international standards (21 percent). In terms of challenges, cultural differences were cited as the biggest issue, followed by the cost of travel (20 percent).
 

