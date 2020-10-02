You are here

Lebanon announces local lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise

A man sits outside of a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon, June 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 02 October 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The Ministry of Interior will implement a total lockdown in 20 towns in the north, 60 in Mount Lebanon, 10 in the south, six in the Nabatiyeh district, and 15 in Bekaa starting from 1 a.m. on Oct. 4 until 6 a.m. on Oct. 12
  • All public institutions, government departments, and places of worship in those locations will be closed, and all social events, parties, gatherings, and religious events will be banned
BEIRUT: Lebanon recorded 1,284 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 1, having recorded a total of 22,326 cases in September, prompting the Ministry of Interior to announce on Friday that 111 towns and villages will be placed in lockdown on Sunday. There have now been more than 40,000 cases overall in Lebanon since Feb. 21, with 374 deaths.

The number of cases among healthcare professionals has risen to 1,041, and, up until last Thursday, Lebanon ranked 65th globally in the number of COVID-19 cases and 81st in the number of deaths from the virus.

The Ministry of Interior will implement a total lockdown in 20 towns in the north, 60 in Mount Lebanon, 10 in the south, six in the Nabatiyeh district, and 15 in Bekaa starting from 1 a.m. on Oct. 4 until 6 a.m. on Oct. 12. All public institutions, government departments, and places of worship in those locations will be closed, and all social events, parties, gatherings, and religious events will be banned.

Mount Lebanon has the highest number of cases (4,979), while Beirut has 4,798 as of Thursday.

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmy said: “The reason for this measure is the new reality of the pandemic and the increasing number of cases, which exceeded the permissible rates in proportion to the number of residents.”

He added that this measure should “enable the teams of the Ministry of Health to conduct the necessary laboratory tests and tracing.”

The ministry is concerned by the fact that it has been unable to identify the sources of 7,311 cases so far.

The specified locations include cities which host administrative centers that provide basic services to the areas in which they are located, including Chtoura, Saadnayel, Barelias, Bekaa and Bint Jbeil in the south, as well as neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of Beirut, including Hadath, Haret Hreik and Chyah.

Pierre Abi Hanna, head of infectious diseases at Rafic Hariri Hospital, told Arab News: “Controlling the virus requires several weeks of lockdown — one week will not be enough. The situation is difficult and the infection is spreading. There are more than a thousand daily cases, and ten percent of them may need to be hospitalized. This number is a challenge for hospitals because it is daily, and the patient may need to stay in the hospital for two days or for a week.

“Eighty to ninety percent of the cases are mild, and the sources of infection are still mainly caused by not committing to the preventive measures,” he continued. “It turns out that it is mainly young people spreading the infection. They catch the virus when they meet with friends and pass it on to their families at home. Commitment to face covering varies from one region to another. The elderly continue to top the list of the virus’ victims, but we have also witnessed the death of patients in their twenties and forties who were in good health before contracting the virus.”

Abi Hanna also stressed that cases of seasonal flu — due to begin soon — will likely be decreased if people “stick to wearing face coverings.”

There is a shortage of influenza vaccinations, according to Lebanese pharmacies, due to confusion over the regulations about importing medicines from abroad and the expectation that the central bank will soon cancel subsidies for basic materials including medicine.

Assem Araji, the head of the Lebanese Parliament's health committee, said: “The subsidy on medicine should not be removed — not now nor in the future — because removing subsidies is a very dangerous act and will lead to great chaos that we may not be able to control.”

Araji said that 75,000 doses of flu vaccine have already arrived in Lebanon, 60,000 of which will be distributed while the rest will be reserved for “necessary cases.” He expects 300,000 further doses to arrive in the near future.

“There is a global shortage of influenza vaccine, in addition to the confusion that importers face in securing the vaccine to Lebanon,” he said. “And the percentage of those requesting this vaccine may increase much more this year.”

Addressing the Interior Ministry’s announcement of local lockdowns, Araji said: “Placing certain areas — or the whole country — into lockdown is insufficient when people are not committing to preventive measures. We are tired of saying 'Wear a facemask.’ There is a patient in urgent need of a ventilator and he suffers from COVID-19, but, for days, we have been unable to find an unoccupied ventilator in any of Beirut’s hospitals.”

Topics: Lebanon Mount Lebanon COVID-19

Constitutional vote for ‘New Republic’ splits Algeria

Algerians, waving national flags, march during an anti-government demonstration in Algiers, as the country is readying for a constitutional referendum. (AFP)
Updated 54 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Constitutional vote for ‘New Republic’ splits Algeria

  • “The authorities continue to concoct constitutions through technical commissions or experts — while ignoring the people”
Updated 54 min 32 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria is readying for a constitutional referendum that the establishment says will usher in a “new republic” and boost freedoms, but the opposition dismisses as window dressing by a repressive regime.
With a month to go before the Nov. 1 vote, many ordinary Algerians — struggling during a deep economic crisis that has seen unemployment soar — appear unaware of the technical details of the government’s proposals.
And opposition leaders say President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s flagship initiative fails to provide meaningful political change in the North African nation.
“It is yet another coup against popular sovereignty,” said Djamal Bahloul, of the Front of Socialist Forces (FFS), Algeria’s oldest opposition party.
“The authorities continue to concoct constitutions through technical commissions or experts — while ignoring the people.”
An unprecedented protest movement, known as “Hirak,” mobilized from February 2019 and in April that year people massed in their hundreds of thousands to force veteran ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign after two decades in power.
Tebboune won a presidential election in December, but the protest movement boycotted a vote it derided as a sham and even the official turnout was less than 40 percent.
Tebboune served as prime minister under Bouteflika and is seen by protesters as emblematic of an old regime that they want to dismantle.
Peaceful demonstrations continued, until the need to social distance brought a curtain down on street mobilizations earlier this year.
In a bid to shore up his mandate, Tebboune pledged to revise the constitution — which Bouteflika modified for his needs — and allow people to approve or reject proposals in a referendum.
In January, the president appointed a commission of constitutional experts, who held consultations with political parties and civil society leaders.
The commission submitted its proposals in March, and the draft changes were adopted without debate by parliament in early September.
The government claims it offers “radical change in the mode of governance” by better separating powers and boosting transparency.
Critics point out that parliament remains dominated by two allied parties who held power under the old regime.
They are the National Liberation Front (FLN), Bouteflika’s party, and the Democratic National Rally (RND).
FLN secretary general Abou El Fadhl Baadji touts the constitutional changes as a “qualitative leap” that gives birth to a “New Republic where justice, law and the equitable distribution of the country’s wealth reign.”
Tayeb Zitouni, the RND’s secretary general, is similarly enthusiastic.
But many opposition supporters see the referendum as a cynical way for the government to appear to bring change while maintaining its power.
“This constitutional revision is only there to safeguard the system,” said Ramdane Taazibt, a leader of the leftist Workers’ Party, lamenting a continued “concentration of powers in the hands of the president.”
Athmane Mazzouz, spokesman for the Rally for Culture and Democracy (RCD) party, said the reforms would change little for ordinary people.
“Each head of state who comes to power tries to carve out his own constitution to give himself more power,” Mazzouz said.
“We call on Algerians not to go and vote,” he added. But the opposition are themselves fragmented.
Other factions include the Movement for the Society of Peace (MSP), an Islamist party close to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Pact for the Democratic Alternative (PAD), a party close to the Hirak movement.
Some parties have proposed a direct vote to elect a constituent assembly.
The MSP, the opposition party with the largest number of seats in parliament — 34 out of 462 — has called on its members to take part in the referendum, but vote to reject the proposals.
The party condemns “secular” elements of the reform, including a provision that would shield mosques from “political or ideological influence,” fearing this could undermine the influence of religion.
It also objects to proposals to ensure women are protected “against all forms of violence in all places and in all circumstances,” on the basis that this would “threaten the private family sphere.”
The reforms are set to be put to a referendum on Nov. 1, the anniversary of the start of Algeria’s 1954-1962 war of independence from France.

Topics: Algiers

Constitutional vote for ‘New Republic’ splits Algeria

