You are here

  • Home
  • Omar Najjar, CEO of the Saudi Ground Services

Omar Najjar, CEO of the Saudi Ground Services

Omar Najjar
Short Url

https://arab.news/6h5rv

Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

Omar Najjar, CEO of the Saudi Ground Services

Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

Omar Najjar is a business leader with extensive experience in business management and transformation. In 2017, Najjar was appointed as the CEO for Saudi Ground Services (SGS), a company serving more than 80 million passengers a year and 100 airlines in 27 airports with more than 11,000 staff.

Najjar started his career in 1994 with Saudi Aramco having had successfully completed the company’s professional development program. In 1997, he joined Saudi Arabian Airlines and handled several business improvement projects around the world.

He moved to Unilever in early 2001 as head of administration for the group in the GCC and soon after switched to the human resources department to focus on group training, recruitment, and management development for the GCC, Yemen, and Iran. In 2006 he was appointed regional HR director for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, a region with more than 40,000 employees, based at Unilever’s regional office in Durban, South Africa.

In October 2008, he was attracted by the ambitious King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) project and became head of the education business unit at Emaar.

Najjar joined chemicals firm Cristal in 2010 to lead its transformation from a local operator into a global industry leader. He led the development and deployment of the company’s operating model that integrated its units around the world into Cristal Global.

In 2015, he joined industrial company Tasnee’s executive management team as vice president and head of downstream business. 

Najjar gained a master’s degree with London Business School and has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in industrial and systems engineering.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Ground Services (SGS)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdullah Al-Amro, chairman of the advisory board of the First Health Cluster in the Central Region of KSA
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, chief planning and strategy officer at Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

U20 calls for equitable, carbon-neutral, inclusive, healthy societies

Updated 03 October 2020
Rashid Hassan

U20 calls for equitable, carbon-neutral, inclusive, healthy societies

  • Final communique stresses need to address solidarity, re-investing in public health and mitigating future threats
Updated 03 October 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Riyadh-led Urban 20 (U20) Mayor’s Summit that concluded on Friday, issued its final communique stressing the significance of partnership in achieving equitable, carbon-neutral, inclusive and healthy societies.

In the communique that closed the three-day virtual summit the 39 city leaders said: “We, the Mayors, underscoring the interconnectedness of the world and our shared future, have gathered as the U20 to call on the G20 leaders to commit to our partnership in achieving equitable, carbon-neutral, inclusive and healthy societies.”

They agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing social and economic crisis make this call even more urgent as cities and metropolitan areas, which lie at the heart of the G20’s vitality, are the center of the crisis.

Mayors are on the frontline in the delivery of COVID-19 recovery action plans, it said.

It further stated that there is a need to improve the welfare and resilience of our cities and communities, by addressing solidarity, re-investing in public health, and mitigating future threats such as the climate crisis.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on behalf of G20 presidency Saudi Housing Minister Majed Al-Hogail said the summit addressed key issues on urban development and held fruitful discussions on smart cities, better health care systems amid the pandemic, and future challenges and infrastructure investment.

He said that it would strengthen our partnership and help to achieve objectives to construct a more equitable, sustainable and inclusive, shared future for all.

The communique said that climate action and biodiversity preservation can help to accelerate economic recovery and enhance equity through new technologies and the creation of green jobs.

Now is the time to devise visionary multilateral solutions and strengthen policy-making that fosters inclusive, sustainable, resilient and smart urbanization and protects the rights of citizens and the foundations of local democracy, it added.

Topics: Urban 20 (U20) mayors summit 2020 G20 Summit

Related

Special
Middle-East
Cities pivotal to overcoming challenges of global change: Saudi U20 summit leader
Special
Middle-East
U20 Mayors Summit: Reimagining the city in the age of COVID-19

Latest updates

8 charged in French cryptocurrency scheme to finance militants
Iran industrial zone explosion kills one
Sudan and major rebel groups formalize peace deal
Latest James Bond caper starring Rami Malek set for release in 2021
India’s Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.