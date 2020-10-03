Yemeni cultural minister calls for protection of ancient archaeological sites 

You are here

A armed Yemeni tribesmen from the Popular Resistance Committees, supporting forces loyal to Yemen's fugitive President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, stands overlooking the great Dam of Marib, east of the capital Sanaa, during ongoing clashes with Houthis, on September 28, 2015. (File/AFP)
  • Yemen played a critical role in the rise of empires and economies in the region
  • Marib Dam - claimed by some as the world’s oldest dam - is one of the oldest sites in the country under threat of the war
Yemen’s Minister of Culture, Marwan Dammaj, stressed the importance of taking necessary measures to prevent attacks on ancient archaeological sites in the war-torn country. 
Dammaj comments came after inspecting a number of historical sites in the Al-Wadi and Al-Jouba districts of Marid province along with the Director of Culture and Tourism, state news agency Saba New reported on Friday. 
The minister discussed the effects of the war on these sites that are considered national treasures, including the looting and smuggling of artefacts.
Dammaj said the ministry was working on establishing a cultural center that included equipping a museum that would ensure the protection and preservation of artefacts.
In Yemen, the cultural losses have gone largely unnoticed by the international community but are felt by archaeologists globally. Although the country has been far less studied than other archaeological sites around the world, it played a critical role in the rise of empires and economies in the region, according to researchers.
In 1200 B.C.E., the kingdom of Saba in what is now central Yemen controlled the export of frankincense, which was used in temples from the far east to Rome. The vast wealth of Saba funded engineering marvels, among them was the Marib Dam – claimed by some as the world’s oldest dam.

WHO calls on Turkey to follow its COVID-19 reporting guides

Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
AP

WHO calls on Turkey to follow its COVID-19 reporting guides

  • WHO’s statement comes days after Turkey’s health minister revealed that the daily COVID-19 figures published by the ministry since July 29 reflected only patients with symptoms
  • Critics have questioned the veracity of the case and death toll numbers Turkey has reported during the pandemic
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: The World Health Organization’s office in Turkey has reiterated its call for reporting COVID-19 data in line with WHO guidances to “harmonize data collection and response measures.”
WHO’s statement comes days after Turkey’s health minister revealed that the daily COVID-19 figures published by the ministry since July 29 reflected only patients with symptoms, excluding asymptomatic positive cases.
Critics have questioned the veracity of the case and death toll numbers Turkey has reported during the pandemic.
The WHO statement commended Turkey on its increased testing capacity and contact tracing efforts. It said, “Turkey has been isolating all COVID-19 positive cases, regardless of their symptoms.”
It added that the WHO has been consulting with members, including Turkey, to improve reporting and data collection.
The WHO defines confirmed cases as “a person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.”
But on Thursday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters: “We are talking about people with symptoms. We are giving this as the daily number of patients.”
The latest official numbers from Friday show 321,512 confirmed patients and 8,325 deaths from COVID-19 since March.

