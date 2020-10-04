You are here

Dubai attempts to launch world’s largest fountain

The Palm Fountain will spread over 14,000 square feet of sea water and come alive with more than 3,000 LED lights. (Supplied)
The Palm Fountain will spread over 14,000 square feet of sea water and come alive with more than 3,000 LED lights. (Supplied)
DUBAI: The Pointe, a waterfront complex of upscale shops, restaurants and entertainment, by Nakheel Malls, is preparing to launch the world’s largest fountain in Dubai.
“The Palm Fountain,” the latest tourist attraction at The Palm Jumeirah, is seeking to break a Guinness World Records title on Thursday, Oct. 22 during its inaugural launch event, which will be open to the public.
Spread over 14,000 square feet of sea water, the fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 meters and come alive with more than 3,000 LED lights.
“The attraction is the only multicolored fountain in Dubai and is a celebration of the emirates’ resurgence and ambition to aim for the sky,” The Pointe and Nakheel Malls said in a joint statement.
Nakheel Malls Managing Director Omar Khoory said that the fountain was “a celebration of Dubai’s resilience” and “a testament to our commitment to support retailers and push boundaries to provide our customers with unique experiences.”
Thursday’s event will include a day of activities and competitions. A concert will begin at 4 p.m. local time featuring multiple DJ sets, dance performances and firework displays.

Ahmed Al-KHajja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The Palm Fountain is yet another incredible addition to Dubai’s list of world-famous landmarks and is sure to be a big draw among residents and visitors alike.
“Its launch further cements the city’s status as a must-visit destination where guests from around the world can experience the best sights and sounds as well as unrivalled retail and tourist spaces,” he said.
The Palm Fountain will have 20 bespoke shows. Five different shows will run daily between sunset and midnight (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) with an array of popular songs including local, pop, classical and international music.
Beijing Water Design Technology cooperated in the design, construction and operation of The Palm Fountain. Its chairman, Xin Su, described it as “an extraordinary feat,” adding: “As one of China’s largest fountain specialists, this project was unique for us as we had the opportunity to tackle many firsts in ingenuity” and the “very best technology and expertise were utilized to bring this to life.”
Guinness World Records said that the fountain was a great addition to the long list of attractions that made Dubai iconic.
Shaddy Gaad, Guinness World Records senior marketing manager for the MENA region, said the organization was in the “process of verifying the largest fountain and they look forward to hopefully seeing this world-class landmark being declared Officially Amazing™.”

