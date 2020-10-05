You are here

  • Home
  • Louvre Abu Dhabi marks third anniversary with digital symposium

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks third anniversary with digital symposium

The digital-only event will take place from Nov. 16 - 18. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/67qce

Updated 05 October 2020
Arab News

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks third anniversary with digital symposium

Updated 05 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: In honor of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s third anniversary, the cultural institution has teamed up with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) for the first time on a virtual symposium open to the public entitled “Reframing Museums.”

Taking place from Nov. 16 - 18, the two-day event will bring together global thought leaders to address the future of museums and tackle issues of sustainability, race and the pandemic.

In addition to key conversations focusing on the new responsibilities and challenges facing museums today, the event is also set to showcase innovative opportunities.

The symposium will focus on three main pillars: Collection, building/site and people. 

The first looks at acquisition practices and collection building and sharing, while the second pillar considers the importance of a museum’s physical space in light of closures and travel restrictions amid the health crisis. The third discussion pillar focuses on the civic role of the museum, who it represents and how it serves its communities.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said in a statement: “We acknowledge that now, more than ever, museums are vital in providing comfort, empathy and understanding to communities during difficult times. Necessary conversations around sustainability, accessibility, education as well as diversity and inclusion, compel museums to question the status-quo and to revisit the cultural canon.”

According to Rabaté, these challenging questions and conversations will be addressed by “rising and renowned art historians, scholars, curators, and industry experts from across the world,” including  Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi, founder of the Sharjah Art Foundation, president of the Musee de Louvre Jean-Luc Martinez, Max Hollein, art historian and director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as British-Ghanaian philosopher, cultural theorist, and novelist Kwame Anthony Appiah, among others.

Registration to the virtual symposium, which is open to the public, is live online.

Topics: Louvre Abu Dhabi

‘Emily in Paris’: Show-stealing fashion, but no real substance

Updated 05 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Emily in Paris’: Show-stealing fashion, but no real substance

Updated 05 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Despite its enormous popularity, the Darren Star-created series “Sex and the City” garnered criticism over its lack of racial diversity. Star’s latest offering, a Netflix outing titled “Emily in Paris,” addresses this while painting a glossy picture of the upper crust of society.

The 10-episode first season is a love affair with Paris. Captured by Steven Fierberg and Alexander Gruszynski, the city is alluring, its people sexy and seductive. But what really stands out here is the fashion, lashings of Chanel, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent in combinations only the best of the best could dream up. Styled by the venerable Patricia Field, who headed up costume design for both “Sex and the City” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” the fashion is shown off superbly by protagonist Emily (Lily Collins).

The 10-episode first season is a love affair with Paris. Supplied

For the Chicago resident, it comes as a grand surprise when her boss in a marketing firm asks Emily to work in Paris for a year. “I will learn French,” she says with plucky confidence. And so, she moves abroad with wide-eyed longing and — it must be said — a rather irritating lack of tact.

After a cold reception in the Parisian boardroom, Emily attempts to build professional relationships with her antagonistic boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and perfume company owner Antoine Lambert (William Abadie). Thrown in for good measure is a handsome young neighbor just to keep the audience — and Emily — on their toes.

What really stands out here is the fashion, lashings of Chanel, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. Supplied

Emily makes it her mission to modernize the firm’s approach to social media and inject an American point of view, but is checkmated by Sylvie, who is determined to run the business in a more “French” manner. What follows is a small screen portrayal of a culture clash at its finest. Emily is shocked, but viewers could be left questioning her failure to understand international differences — this is, however, addressed in the series.

“Emily in Paris” is eye candy all right — beautiful women, handsome men and exquisite designer wear are intermingled with romance in breathtakingly beautiful Paris. But scratch the surface and the series is but a set of pretty pictures and the leading lady comes off as frivolous. We know very little about her except that her life back home was boring. If you are up to watching Instagram-worthy scenery and style, “Emily in Paris” will not disappoint.

Topics: Emily in Paris review

Latest updates

‘Long COVID’ could be worse health crisis than deaths: UK scientist
Doctors to rule on Trump discharge, but spokeswoman Covid positive
Germany voices 'cautious optimism' Libya conflict can be resolved
German police probing ‘attempted murder’ of Jewish student
Beirut blast one of largest non-nuclear explosions in history, says UK university study

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.