Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company (MYNM) — Hyundai has launched an attractive promotion package for potential buyers of the new Hyundai Palisade to celebrate the success of the model in the Kingdom.
Those interested in buying the latest Palisade are being offered various features such as zero down payment and zero administrative fee options, a free 5-year/100,000 km maintenance package, as well as a 5-year roadside assistance service or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.
Dr. Adel Ezzat, CEO of MYNM — Hyundai, said: “We are delighted to launch this new campaign targeting the new Palisade customers at our showrooms, where we take care of our customers, and we keep them always at the core of our concern. Therefore, for the first time, we are offering a five-year or 100,000 km free maintenance program; this is to make the purchase process easier, so that our customers can have peace of mind.”
The eight-seater mid-size SUV model has been upgraded with new features and advanced technologies.
MYNM announces special offers for Hyundai Palisade
https://arab.news/mzc9k
MYNM announces special offers for Hyundai Palisade
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company (MYNM) — Hyundai has launched an attractive promotion package for potential buyers of the new Hyundai Palisade to celebrate the success of the model in the Kingdom.