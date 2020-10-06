You are here

Trump ‘looking forward’ to next presidential debate

US President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

Trump ‘looking forward’ to next presidential debate

  • The debate has been thrown into doubt after Trump’s hospitalization last Friday
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants the next debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden to go ahead despite his bout of coronavirus.
“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” Trump tweeted.
The debate, which will be in a town hall format with audience members putting questions to the candidates, has been thrown into doubt after Trump’s hospitalization last Friday with the coronavirus.
He was discharged Monday and declared himself on Tuesday via Twitter to be “FEELING GREAT!“
If Trump’s health does hold up and the debate goes ahead it will mark one of the last set piece events before the November 3 election where Trump has a chance to try and turn around his seeming slide to defeat.
Polls consistently show him behind Biden and their first debate on September 29, which immediately descended into an ugly shouting match, shows no sign of having improved Trump’s standing with voters.
A third and final debate is scheduled for October 22 in Nashville.
On Wednesday, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence hold their sole debate in Utah.
Pence has tested negative for coronavirus, but given Trump’s illness and a widespread outbreak in the White House, they will be separated by a plexiglass barrier.

Germany and allies call for Russian answers on Navalny

Updated 06 October 2020
AP

Germany and allies call for Russian answers on Navalny

  • Ambassador Gudrun Lingner: It is up to Russia to provide an explanation on how a chemical nerve agent came to be used in a reckless act against a Russian citizen on Russian soil
  • Lingner said that Russian responses so far seek to obfuscate, to deflect responsibility and to distract from the main point — the use of a military-grade nerve agent
Updated 06 October 2020
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Germany and its allies at a meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog Tuesday called on Russia to fully investigate and explain how opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.
Navalny, a corruption investigator who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. German officials have said labs found traces of a chemical agent from the Novichok family in the Russian politician’s system.
“It is up to Russia — where the chemical attack occurred — to shed light on the incident, and to provide an explanation on how a chemical nerve agent came to be used in a reckless act against a Russian citizen on Russian soil,” German Ambassador Gudrun Lingner said in a statement to the Executive Council meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. “Up to now, the Russian Federation has not provided any credible explanation.”
The behind-closed-doors meeting, with attendance limited due to coronavirus restrictions, started Tuesday. Written statements by many of the national delegations taking part were posted online.
Lingner said that Russian responses so far to calls for clarification about Navalny’s poisoning “seek to obfuscate, to deflect responsibility and to distract from the main point — the use of a military-grade nerve agent.”
The United Kingdom, which accused Russia of using a Novichok nerve agent in a 2018 attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury, supported Germany’s demand for answers.
“It is less than three years since we saw first-hand the deadly consequences of Novichok used as a chemical weapon in the United Kingdom,” said Nicola Stewart, the UK’s deputy permanent representative to the OPCW. “We are appalled that there should have been a repeat anywhere in the world.”
Russia’s statement to the meeting was not immediately published online. Moscow has bristled at demands for an investigation, saying that Germany needs to share medical data in the case or compare notes with Russian doctors. Germany has noted that Russian doctors have their own samples from Navalny since he was in their care for 48 hours.
The OPCW said Monday Russia has asked the organization to consider sending technical staff to cooperate with Russian experts probing the Navalny case. Director-General Fernando Arias said he is ready to send experts but asked Russia first to clarify its request.
The US representative, Ambassador Joseph Manso, said the attack on the Skripals demonstrated that Russia still has a chemical weapons program in breach of the international convention banning such weapons.
“Russia’s contempt for the international norm against chemical weapons use must stop,” Manso said as he joined calls for Moscow to explain how Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent on Russian territory.

Topics: Germany Russia Alexei Navalny

