You are here

  • Home
  • Civil Society calls for ‘bold reforms’ to protect people and planet

Civil Society calls for ‘bold reforms’ to protect people and planet

Civil Society leaders emphasized that ‘global challenges did not start with COVID-19 and will not end when it is under control.’ (Courtesy C20)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zrqnx

Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

Civil Society calls for ‘bold reforms’ to protect people and planet

  • More than 4,000 civil society leaders, representing 109 countries, channeled their concerns and demands ahead of the G20 Virtual Leaders’ Summit next month
  • The convening NGO leaders noted that ‘we live in an unprecedented time — not only with a health pandemic, but also with the worst economic recession since WWII’
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Civil 20 Virtual Summit convened amid calls for world leaders to make bold reforms and commit to health, education and social protection investments, while taking ambitious steps toward climate action and biodiversity protection.

More than 4,000 civil society leaders, representing 109 countries, channeled their concerns and demands ahead of the G20 Virtual Leaders’ Summit next month.

The Civil 20 Communiqué released during the C20 Virtual Summit, urging G20 leaders to “seize the current historical moment to reflect, correct, and take decisive global action.” The Communiqué warned that the “future is in jeopardy, and we as global civil society are deeply concerned”.

The convening NGO leaders noted that “we live in an unprecedented time — not only with a health pandemic and rampant misinformation, but also with the worst economic recession since WWII. Trust in governments, science, and multilateral institutions is in decline. Peace and justice are being undermined. Civic spaces are shrinking. Inequalities are worsening; between the rich and the poor, between genders, and between countries”.

The group did not only sound the alarm, but reminded governments that the “world is not destined to be in turmoil” and that humanity has withstood numerous shared challenges before.

The civil society communiqué demanded that world leaders “must choose cooperation over competition; make decisions based on science, solidarity, and public interest instead of lies, profits, and geopolitical considerations.” It also noted the lack of political leadership, weakened multilateral processes, fractured international system, and a closed global policy making approach that only serves private interest and lobbyists.

Such stark reality needs a restored faith in multilateralism, supporting the UN-system, and resorting to political dialogue to solve differences, instead of trade wars and misinformation campaigns.

Civil Society leaders emphasized that “global challenges did not start with COVID-19 and will not end when it is under control. The pandemic has exacerbated existing challenges manifested by the current structural ailments of our political, social and economic systems.”

They called for world leaders to reverse structural inequalities, and recover from this global pandemic, by implementing inclusive global economic and public health policies, canceling developing countries’ debt, committing to a people’s vaccine, urgently addressing the growing climate crisis, and supporting the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

The Civil 20 advocacy consortium of nonprofits also called on G20 leaders to uphold accountability and transparency, especially with stimulus spending and emergency procurement rising. They also urged G20 leaders to commit enough financial resources to deliver on sustainable development for every global citizen, through mobilizing $2.5 trillion for developing countries using tools for liquidity injection, debt relief, health systems strengthening and committing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Communiqué demands that G20 countries invite and extend support to countries that are left behind with financing and debt cancelation; especially vulnerable nations like low-income countries, fragile states, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states.

Civil Society 20 (C20) is one of the eight independent Engagement Groups of the G20. It provides a platform of Civil Society Organizations around the world to bring forth a non-government and non-business voice. It provides a space through which CSOs can contribute in a structured and sustained manner to the G20.

Topics: C20 Virtual Summit G20 Virtual Leaders’ Summit NGOs

Related

Saudi Arabia
Civil 20 issues statement to G20 Virtual Summit on coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi to host meeting of G20 space agency leaders

Saudi Arabia confirms 25 coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases

Updated 06 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 25 coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases

  • The Kingdom said 557 patients recovered in past 24 hours
Updated 06 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 25 new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,923.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 477 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 337,243 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 9,708 remain active and 932 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 71, followed by Makkah with 46, Hafouf recorded 36, Yanbu 29 and the capital Riyadh confirmed 28 cases.

The number of cases comprised of 58 percent males and 42 percent females, while it was made up of 86 percent adults, four percent elderly and 10 percent were children.
The ministry also announced that 557 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 322,612.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected 35.5 million people globally and the death toll has reached 1.04 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 23 coronavirus deaths, 379 new cases
Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia COVID-19 daily cases drop below 400 for first time in six months

Latest updates

Libya split is ‘most likely outcome’ of civil war: Expert
Civil Society calls for ‘bold reforms’ to protect people and planet
UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections
English golf star Charley Hull to join Major winner Georgia Hall at Saudi Ladies International golf week
Egypt sees strong growth in non-oil economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.