Abu Dhabi, Israel sign cooperation agreement on trade and investments

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office has signed a cooperation agreement with the Israel Export Institute to capitalize on the newly forged ties between the UAE and Israel.
The accord enables the connection of potential business partners, state news agency WAM reported.
ADIO will work closely with the Israel Export Institute to support trade and investment opportunities for Israeli companies, connecting them with strategic partnerships and resources to foster long-term success in the emirate, WAM added.
ADIO recently announced plans to open an office in Tel Aviv.
“This agreement is an important opportunity to strengthen business cooperation and enable technical and commercial collaboration between our respective markets,” Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said in a statement.
Amir Peretz, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, meanwhile said “I do hope that the economic ties that are being built with the UAE will play a significant part in accelerating the Israeli economy during this difficult period.”
