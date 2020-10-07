You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi, Israel sign cooperation agreement on trade and investments

Abu Dhabi, Israel sign cooperation agreement on trade and investments

The agreement aims to capitalize on the newly forged ties between the UAE and Israel. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/me9zx

Updated 07 October 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi, Israel sign cooperation agreement on trade and investments

  • Accord aims to to capitalize on the newly forged ties between the UAE and Israel
Updated 07 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office has signed a cooperation agreement with the Israel Export Institute to capitalize on the newly forged ties between the UAE and Israel.
The accord enables the connection of potential business partners, state news agency WAM reported.
ADIO will work closely with the Israel Export Institute to support trade and investment opportunities for Israeli companies, connecting them with strategic partnerships and resources to foster long-term success in the emirate, WAM added.
ADIO recently announced plans to open an office in Tel Aviv.
“This agreement is an important opportunity to strengthen business cooperation and enable technical and commercial collaboration between our respective markets,” Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said in a statement.
Amir Peretz, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, meanwhile said “I do hope that the economic ties that are being built with the UAE will play a significant part in accelerating the Israeli economy during this difficult period.”

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Israel

Related

Middle-East
‘Historic’ moment as UAE and Israeli foreign ministers meet for first time
Business & Economy
UAE and Israel join forces on venture capital investments

Polish watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 billion over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Polish watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 billion over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

  • Poland sees Nord Stream 2 as a threat to Europe’s energy security as it will increase reliance on Russian energy
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

WARSAW: Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined Russia’s Gazprom more than $7.6 billion for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without its approval.
The UOKiK watchdog also said it had imposed a 234 million zloty fine on five other firms involved in financing $11 billion project set to double Russia’s gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea.
Nord Stream 2 is led by Gazprom, with half of the funding provided by Germany’s Uniper and BASF’s Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch company Shell, Austria’s OMV and Engie.
Poland sees Nord Stream 2 as a threat to Europe’s energy security as it will increase reliance on Russian energy.
The United States has also imposed sanctions on companies laying pipes for the project.
UOKiK has been examining the project for years. In August it fined Gazprom 213 million zlotys over a lack of cooperation regarding the project.
“The launch of NS2 will threaten the continuity of natural gas supplies to Poland. An increase in the price of the product is also highly likely, with the said increase being borne by Polish consumers,” said Tomasz Chrostny, president of UOKiK.
“Completion of this investment project increases economic dependence on Russian gas – not only in the case of Poland, but also of other European states,” Chrostny said.
Gazprom did not reply to a request for immediate comment.
Construction of the 1,230-kilometer pipeline is nearly finished but for a final stretch of roughly 120 km in Danish waters.
Work was halted in December as pipe-laying company Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended operations because of the US sanctions targeting companies providing vessels.

Topics: Poland Nord Stream 2 pipeline Gazprom

Related

Business & Economy
Nord Stream 2 work halts ahead of US defense bill
World
Germany, EU condemn US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Latest updates

Simi, Haze Khadra take Las Vegas by storm
Polish watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 billion over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Kuwait names Sheikh Meshal as new Crown Prince
Palestinian village installs cameras, accusing Israeli settlers of attacks
Lebanon’s president says consultations on new government start next week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.