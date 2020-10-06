You are here

‘Historic’ moment as UAE and Israeli foreign ministers meet for first time

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C), UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed (L), and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (R), speak at a press conference after their meeting in front of Villa Borsig, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. The three foreign minister met for talks in the German capital. (AP)
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed speaks at a press conference in front of Villa Borsig, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. (WAM)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C), UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed (L), and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (R), speak at a press conference after their meeting in front of Villa Borsig, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. The three foreign minister met for talks in the German capital. (AP)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks at a press conference in front of Villa Borsig, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. (WAM)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks at a press conference in front of Villa Borsig, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. (WAM)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R), stands with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed (L), and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (C), as they arrive for talks at the German foreign ministry’s guesthouse Villa Borsig Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. (AP)
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed (L), and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, stand in front of Villa Borsig, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. The foreign ministers of the UAE and Israel met for the first time. (AP)
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed (L), and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, stand in front of Villa Borsig, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. The foreign ministers of the UAE and Israel met for the first time. (WAM)
Arab News

  • The foreign ministers met to discuss further steps in normalizing relations
  • They also discussed cooperation in the energy field in Berlin
DUBAI: The Middle East has taken its first steps toward a new era of security and prosperity, according to Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. This is in line with his nation’s vision for a stable region, he said.
His comments came during a joint press conference in Berlin with his German and Israeli counterparts, Heiko Maas and Gabi Ashkenazi. The historic, face-to-face meeting of the Israeli and Emirati ministers was their first since their countries set aside decades of enmity and signed a US-brokered agreement in mid-September to normalize relations. Bahrain also signed a similar agreement with Israel.

Sheikh Abdullah said the agreement changes traditional thinking on ways to address regional challenges, and focuses on practical steps with tangible results.
He thanked Maas for hosting the meeting with “my new friend Gabi Ashkenazi” and added: “Three decades ago, the German people united Berlin to make history, and today we are gathered together in the hope of making history.”
He said the most important thing to emphasize is the return of the hope that the Palestinians and Israelis can work together to agree a two-state solution and a brighter future for the children of the region.
“In the UAE we are looking forward to opening more new horizons of cooperation to make peace, and to the economic opportunities that it opens up in the region,” he added.




German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C), stands with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed (R), and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (L), as they arrive for talks at the German foreign ministry’s guesthouse Villa Borsig Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. (WAM)

“We will work together to take advantage of our world-leading capabilities in the research and development sectors to meet the needs of current and future generations.”
The minister highlighted sectors such as food security, energy, trade, health, aviation and technology as providing opportunities to expand and strengthen cooperation in the region.
He said that to maximize the benefits of international cooperation, the UAE is committed to working with partners to promote international investment, and looking for partners in Germany and Israel.
“Today, I discussed with my colleague Gabi Ashkenazi a set of proposals and ideas — perhaps most notably cooperation in the field of energy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution — in recognition that cooperation in research and development could represent a step toward a more stable, integrated and prosperous Middle East,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

He added that the UAE, Germany and Israel share an interest in promoting tolerance and diversity in their countries, as well as promoting pluralism and moderation in the region. He said all three nations share a deep concern about the threats that extremism and terrorism pose to them and the world.
“Just as we do not compromise with terrorism, we must also not compromise with extremism and hatred,” he said, adding that the UAE shares with Germany and Israel a desire to preserve regional stability as part of a peaceful international order characterized by cooperation and stability.
Ashkenazi thanked the UAE for its courage, vision and the efforts it has made to achieve peace. The agreement between the two countries provides hope and good news to the citizens of both, he added, as well as the prospect of peace in the region. It also contributes to efforts to achieve stability and confront common challenges, he said, foremost among which is the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier in the day, the Emirati and Israeli foreign ministers visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.

Ashkenazi said the occasion “represented a new era of peace, development and hope, and we will see citizens of the UAE freely visit the State of Israel and all the holy sites, and we are looking forward to our citizens visiting the UAE soon.”
He added that discussions with his Emirati counterpart have been positive and presented a vision for relations between the two countries and future cooperation.
He said that “just peace is reached through courage and respect,” and called on the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table.
“Only through direct negotiations will we be able to find a solution to the conflict, and the longer we drag this one and the longer we wait for negotiations to start, the more difficult it will be and it will be transferred to future generations and they will be faced with a difficult reality,” Ashkenazi added.
Maas said Germany welcomed the signing of the Abraham Accords, the name given to the agreements with Israel signed by the UAE and Bahrain, and called the Israel-UAE agreement the “first good news in the Middle East for a long time.”

He urged them to go further still, however, and for the entire region to build on the momentum to find a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians. “This opportunity must be seized,” said Maas. His country currently holds the presidency of the EU, and he said the bloc is ready to help.
The UAE and Bahrain are the first Arab nations to establish normalized relations with Israel since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

 

(With AFP)

UN renews calls for access to Safer as fighting rages in Hodeidah

Saeed Al-Batati

UN renews calls for access to Safer as fighting rages in Hodeidah

  • Fighting intensifies for the fifth day as Houthis launch major assaults on government-controlled areas
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The UN has renewed calls for Iran-backed Houthis to allow its experts to visit the decaying Safer tanker in the Red Sea.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Monday the UN was still worried about the tanker, warning any oil spill would cause a major environmental disaster.

“I can tell you that we remain extremely concerned about the oil tanker off the coast of Hodeidah, which is at risk of spilling more than 1.1 million barrels of oil into the Red Sea,” he said at a press conference in New York, adding the UN has sent the Houthis a detailed plan about proposed technical assessment of the tanker. 

“The UN has submitted a comprehensive mission proposal to the de facto authorities, and we are optimistic that this will be quickly approved,” he said, adding: “The UN needs formal approval of the mission in order to begin procuring specialized equipment and making other arrangements.”

Last week, a virtual meeting between the Houthis and UN officials ended in failure. Houthi officials said they blocked the maintenance of the tanker under UN supervision over fears members of the proposed team were “spies” disguised as engineers.

Dujarric demanded the Houthis swiftly comply with the UN demands for inspection, saying the UN team would not arrive at the site until at least two months after receiving Houthi consent. “Based on current market availability of required equipment, we would need up to seven weeks from receipt of approvals until the mission staff could arrive on site with necessary equipment. The sooner the approvals come together, the sooner the work can get started,” Dujarric said.

In Hodeidah province, fighting intensified on Tuesday for the fifth day as the Houthis launched major assaults on government-controlled areas. Heavy explosions rocked the edges of Hodeidah city on Tuesday, as government forces traded heavy fire with the Houthis. 

“The Houthis launched an attack on Tuesday morning on the Joint Forces in Kilo 16 and Al-Sateen street in Hodeidah,” a local military officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Arab News by telephone.

Other local sources described the clashes in Hodeidah this week as the heaviest since late 2018 when the internationally recognized government and the rebels signed the Stockholm Agreement. Fighting has been raging in Hays and Al-Durihimi districts in Hodeidah since Friday, when the Houthis launched an offensive to push out government troops from liberated areas in the provinces. 

Hundreds of Houthis and government troops have been reportedly killed or wounded in the fighting. International experts have warned that stray shells could hit the stranded Safer, causing an explosion as destructive as the recent port blast in Beirut.

