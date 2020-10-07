Prince William and Kate welcome Ukraine president at palace

You are here

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2L), his wife Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) talk with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (2R) and his wife Olena (R), during an audience at Buckingham Palace in central London on October 7, 2020. (AFP)
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), his wife Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2L) talk with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his wife Olena, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in central London on October 7, 2020. (AFP)
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena during an audience at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain October 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and his wife Olena (L), arrive for an audience with Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in central London on October 7, 2020. (AFP)
  • The two couples did not wear masks but they did not shake hands
  • Zelenskiy and his wife are expected to meet the PM and Foreign Secretary later
LONDON: London's Buckingham Palace held its first royal event in more than six months on Wednesday as Prince William and his wife Kate welcomed Ukraine’s president and his wife.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeted Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena in a brief meeting at the palace’s Throne Room on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The two couples did not wear masks but they did not shake hands, and observed social distancing while conversing from two ornate couches.


Buckingham Palace, the queen’s central London residence and the monarchy’s administrative hub, has not been used for a royal event since March when the coronavirus lockdown was announced. Its State Rooms are usually open to the public during the summer, but they have remained closed along with other royal attractions.
Zelenskiy and his wife are on a two-day visit and are expected to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab later.

Court finds Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn a criminal group in landmark ruling

Court finds Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn a criminal group in landmark ruling

  • Golden Dawn founder and leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other senior members were found guilty of running a criminal organization
  • The prosecutions were sparked by the late-night murder of 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013
ATHENS: Greece’s neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn was branded a criminal organization Wednesday, meaning its leaders now face heavy sentences following one of the most important trials in the country’s political history.
The judgment came as police and anti-fascist demonstrators clashed outside the courthouse, on the sidelines of a large protest of some 15,000 people.
Reading out the verdict in a trial that took place over five years, presiding judge Maria Lepenioti said Golden Dawn founder and leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other senior members were guilty of running a criminal organization.
“Democracy won today,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address, adding that the ruling ended a “traumatic” cycle for Greek public life.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said Wednesday’s ruling “confirmed that democracy and its institutions will always be able to overcome any attempt to undermine them.”
Among those convicted is independent Eurodeputy Yiannis Lagos, who defected from the party last year; the party’s former spokesman Ilias Kassidiaris; and a dozen other senior party members elected to parliament in 2012 at the height of Golden Dawn’s influence.
None of the party’s senior members were present in court.
Michaloliakos and other senior cadres convicted on the criminal organization charge face jail sentences of between five and 15 years.
The sentences are to be announced in separate hearings.
The crowd had started gathering two hours before the verdicts were handed down in response a call from the anti-fascist movement, trade unions and parties on the left.
“The people want the Nazis in jail,” read some placards.
Hundreds of police were deployed at the courthouse, a few kilometers from the historic center of the capital, barring the entrance with a wall of police vans.
The prosecutions were sparked by the late-night murder of 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013. He was chased down by a mob of Golden Dawn thugs and stabbed to death in front of a cafe in the western Athens suburb of Keratsini.
“Pavlos, you succeeded,” the rapper’s mother Magda shouted outside the courthouse after the verdict was announced, her hands raised in triumph. She had attended most of the hearings 453 sessions.
The killer, former truck driver Yiorgos Roupakias, confessed, but the attack sparked outrage and the charges that Golden Dawn was a paramilitary-style organization that used beatings, intimidation and murder as tactics — all with the knowledge of senior party members.
Also convicted on Wednesday, Roupakias faces a life sentence.
Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras earlier on Wednesday had called for the conviction of a group that had “poisoned society with hatred.”
There was uproar last year when chief prosecutor Adamantia Economou called for the acquittal of the party leaders on the basis that the existence of a criminal organization had not been proven.
Greek courts had for years been unable to keep Golden Dawn from running as laws in the country prohibit the suppression of ideology.
In total, 68 members of the party were on trial, including Michaloliakos and more than a dozen other former MPs like him, elected in 2012 as the openly xenophobic group capitalized on discontent over joblessness and migration.
As well as delivering a verdict in the murder trial for Fyssas and the trial of senior leaders of Golden Dawn, the court handed down judgments for two other assault cases involving Golden Dawn members, among other convictions.
An Egyptian fisherman was left with broken teeth and head injuries after being beaten with clubs and metal bars in June 2012 as he slept.
Just over a year later, Communists putting up posters were attacked with nail-studded clubs.
Golden Dawn was at its political peak at the time of Fyssas’s murder, having won 18 seats in the 300-seat parliament in 2012 amid anger over a financial crisis in Greece that discredited mainstream political parties.
In 2014, it also sent three deputies to the European parliament after another strong showing.
But the investigation took its toll, causing a number of senior members to defect. In the last election in 2019, the party failed to win a single seat.

