You are here

  • Home
  • Former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death released on $1 million bail

Former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death released on $1 million bail

Derek Chauvin has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2bs8

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death released on $1 million bail

  • Chauvin’s unconditional bail had been set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions
  • He is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records.
Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.
Chauvin’s unconditional bail had been set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions.
He was released on conditions, according to a document filed to the Hennepin County District Court from the county’s sheriff. Court records show Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by the Allegheny Casualty Company.
Conditions that had been set at his bond hearing included prohibitions against working in law enforcement and contact with Floyd’s family. Chauvin is also required to surrender any licenses or permits for firearms.

Topics: George Floyd Derek Chauvin

Related

World
US policeman accused of murdering George Floyd to appear in court
World
Houston bids farewell to George Floyd in hometown funeral

France accuses Turkey of military involvement in Karabakh

Updated 07 October 2020
AFP

France accuses Turkey of military involvement in Karabakh

  • Turkey has been accused of deploying fighters from Syria to support Azerbaijan in the fighting
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics, have for decades been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 07 October 2020
AFP

PARIS: France accused Turkey on Wednesday of "military involvement" on the side of Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the latest volley in a war of words between Paris and Ankara.
"The new aspect is that there is military involvement by Turkey which risks fuelling the internationalisation of the conflict," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament.
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics, have for decades been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian area which broke away from Azerbaijan in a 1990s war that cost about 30,000 lives.
Heavy fighting erupted again on September 27, with both sides blaming each other for reigniting hostilities.
The conflict has drawn in regional players, with Turkey urging support for Azerbaijan and Armenia hoping that its ally Russia - which has so far stayed on the sidelines - will step in.
Turkey has been accused of deploying fighters from Syria to support Azerbaijan in the fighting.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently claimed Ankara had sent Syrian "jihadists" to the region, accusing Turkey of crossing a "red line".
Turkey has not responded publicly to the accusations.
Le Drian on Wednesday said France deplored "a large number of civilian casualties for little territorial progress on the part of Azerbaijan, given it is Azerbaijan that initiated the conflict."
He repeated the call for an immediate end to fighting and a return to negotiations mediated by the so-called Minsk group co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States.
"There will be meetings tomorrow in Geneva, others on Monday in Moscow and we hope that this will lead to the opening of negotiations," the minister said.

 

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh France Turkey Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

Middle-East
Armenia says Turkey seeks to continue genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh
Middle-East
EU must stand firm regarding Turkey, says France’s Beaune

Latest updates

Former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death released on $1 million bail
Saudi Arabia’s FM receives calls from Pakistani counterpart, UN Syria envoy
Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank
Two-state solution, Mideast peace at stake in US election: Activists
Tunisia considers curfew to slow second wave of pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.