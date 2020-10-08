Jordan to administer 230,000 shots of seasonal flu vaccine

DUBAI: Jordan’s health ministry will be conducting a massive vaccination program for seasonal flu, administering 230,000 shots to medical personnel and the elderly first.

The ministry had contracted to provide 600,000 shots of the vaccine, state news agency Petra reported, but only a third of it had been supplied to Jordan via government tenders.

The first 70,000 shots have already been distributed to health centers across the country, including to paramedics in the Civil Defense.

Health Minsiter Saed Jaber said in previous years, Jordan has always prioritized people working in the medical sector, adding they would do the same especially because of the coronavirus pandemic.