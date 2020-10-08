You are here

Jordan to administer 230,000 shots of seasonal flu vaccine

Jordan has always prioritized people working in the medical sector. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 October 2020
Arab News

  • The first 70,000 shots have already been distributed to health centers across the country
DUBAI: Jordan’s health ministry will be conducting a massive vaccination program for seasonal flu, administering 230,000 shots to medical personnel and the elderly first.

The ministry had contracted to provide 600,000 shots of the vaccine, state news agency Petra reported, but only a third of it had been supplied to Jordan via government tenders.

The first 70,000 shots have already been distributed to health centers across the country, including to paramedics in the Civil Defense.

Health Minsiter Saed Jaber said in previous years, Jordan has always prioritized people working in the medical sector, adding they would do the same especially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwait’s new crown prince pledges commitment to democracy and peace

Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait’s new crown prince pledges commitment to democracy and peace

  • The assembly unanimously endorsed Sheikh Meshal for the role
  • He said Kuwait would uphold its regional and international commitments
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s new Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took the oath of office in parliament on Thursday, pledging the Gulf Arab state’s commitment to democracy and peace and calling on Kuwaitis to shun divisions.

The assembly unanimously endorsed the octogenarian Sheikh Meshal for the role in what has been a smooth succession following last week’s death of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad.

New ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, 83, assumed power last Wednesday as Kuwait faces a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Meshal, in televised remarks, said Kuwait would uphold its regional and international commitments and “its path of peace and democratic approach”.

He pledged to “raise the banner of popular participation and promote a tolerant spirit that shuns division.”

Sheikh Meshal had been deputy head of the National Guard since 2004 and before that headed State Security for 13 years.

Sheikh Nawaf and Sheikh Meshal, both brothers of the late ruler, are expected to focus on domestic issues as the country prepares for parliamentary elections this year and the government tries to shore up its finances.

The new leaders are expected to uphold oil policy and a foreign policy shaped by Sheikh Sabah that strove for unity in a polarised region.

Topics: Kuwait

