Twitter suspends account of Al Masirah TV run by Houthis

Deezer launches its first podcast for Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Online music streaming service Deezer has announced the launch of “Saudi Today,” its first podcast for the Kingdom, featuring social media celebrity Amy Roko.

The move follows the provider’s Saudi National Day campaign “Let’s Sing for the Homeland,” which invited all music fans to use a specially designed online feature to nominate songs that best expressed the love people had for the Kingdom.

The final compilation of songs unveiled on Saudi National Day under the banner “Saudi Flow: Le Noghani Lel Watan,” offered a unique musical experience created by lovers of music and curated by Deezer to celebrate the country.

Its new five-episode Arabic podcast series is packed with cultural insights and commentary on comedy, film, music, digital content, and tourism.

In each episode, Saudi host Roko chats with trailblazers from the Kingdom’s cultural scene about their personal journeys and creative challenges and discusses all the latest happenings in the country.

Guests include comedian Ibraheem Khairallah, content creator Omar Hussein, travel journalist Nara Alomayri, filmmaker Fatima Al-Banawi, and hip-hop artist Lil Eazy.

Roko said: “We are always being asked about living and working in Saudi Arabia. Now you can hear it straight from the people who are in the thick of the action.

“Podcasts are an exciting medium to share our experiences and perspectives as Saudi creatives. And ‘Saudi Today’ also shines a light on all the amazing things happening in my country.”

Tarek Mounir, Deezer’s CEO for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, said: “Our listeners want more local content, and we heard them. With ‘Saudi Today’ you can get closer to some incredibly talented people, unplugged and real as they sit down to chat with the super-talented Amy Roko.

“If you ever wondered what the new Saudi Arabia sounds like, tune in. You’ll be entertained, informed, and wowed by the breadth and diversity of the Kingdom’s talent.”