DUBAI: Egypt is seeing a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic with daily infections continuing to rise, health advisor to the Egyptian president has warned, national daily Egypt Today reported.
Mohamed Awad, who was speaking on national television, urged citizens to follow precautionary measures to prevent further worsening Egypt’s caseload, which stood at around 104,000 on Friday.
The presidential advisor added the Ministry of Health’s figures “should not be questioned,” and that “it’s not in anyone’s interest to conceal anything related to the virus.”
Sisi’s health advisor warns of new wave of COVID-19 infections
https://arab.news/8sn6y
Sisi’s health advisor warns of new wave of COVID-19 infections
- Egypt has around 104,000 cases of the virus
DUBAI: Egypt is seeing a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic with daily infections continuing to rise, health advisor to the Egyptian president has warned, national daily Egypt Today reported.