Bangladesh PM urged to take action on rape cases

Students and activists prepare placards as they take part in an ongoing protest in Dhaka on October 9, 2020 demanding justice for an alleged gang rape of a woman in Noakhali, Bangladesh. (Reuters)
Students and activists prepare placards as they take part in an ongoing protest in Dhaka on October 9, 2020 demanding justice for an alleged gang rape of a woman in Noakhali, Bangladesh. (Reuters)
Students and activists prepare placards as they take part in an ongoing protest in Dhaka on October 6, 2020 demanding justice for an alleged gang rape of a woman in Noakhali, Bangladesh. (Reuters)
  • 975 women were raped between January and September this year, with 208 of those subjected to gang rape
  • Forty-five women were killed after being assaulted, while 12 were reported to have killed themselves
DHAKA: There were protests in Bangladesh on Wednesday against recent incidents of rape and sexual violence, with some demonstrators demanding that the prime minister introduce the death penalty for convicted rapists.

According to data from the human rights group Ain O Salish Kendro, 975 women were raped between January and September this year, with 208 of those subjected to gang rape. Forty-five women were killed after being assaulted, while 12 were reported to have killed themselves.

“It's happening due to the existing system of lawlessness in society,” Asmani Asha, a spokesperson for the civil society group Bangladesh Against Rape (BAR), told Arab News. “The whole system in the country needs an overhaul to ensure a safe environment for women.” 

The protests followed two gang-rapes in the country’s Noakhali and Sylhet districts.

In the first case, which took place on Sept. 2, the victim was attacked at her home. The perpetrators filmed the assault and shared it on social media. There have been six arrests in Noakhali so far.

On Sept. 25, a woman who was with her husband at a college campus in Sylhet city was abducted and gang raped in a dormitory. Police have arrested six people, who are reported to be student leaders in the ruling Awami League (AL) party headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The ruling party’s activists were found accused in connection with rape incidents, and many cases didn't come under the purview of legal systems. Our prime minister is a woman too. So we expect a bold initiative from her to protect the women of the country," Asha added, demanding the death sentence for the perpetrators. “Our protests will continue until the demands are met."

There is no provision for the death penalty for sex-related crimes in Bangladesh, and individuals are sentenced to life imprisonment if convicted. 

The government has pledged to bring all perpetrators to justice “irrespective of their political and social affiliations.” 

Officials on Wednesday expressed their solidarity with the victims.

“I am very saddened over the recent rape and violence incidents in the country … I express my solidarity with the protesters and personally believe that the culprits should be awarded capital punishment," Fazilatun Nessa Indira, minister for women and children affairs, told Arab News. She urged Bangladeshis to “boycott” the rapists.

“A pervert mindset instigates people in such heinous misdeeds. Our law enforcement agencies are working relentlessly to prevent the miscreants. Our parents should be more caring to teach children about morality and they should be more vigilant about their children's movement and activities.”

AL general secretary and government minister Obaidul Quader urged people to be patient and to inform authorities about any incidents of violence against women.

“I will tell everyone to be patient, no need to protest,” he told a party meeting on Tuesday. “The government is not releasing anyone involved. That is why the government is bringing the perpetrators to justice to solve the problem.”

But rights groups are pushing for the Women and Children Repression Act to be revised and for authorities to make necessary amendments so that perpetrators cannot exploit loopholes to evade justice. 

“We need to see the whole situation from a holistic approach,” rights activist Khushi Kabir told Arab News. “The authorities in charge should keep in mind that their duty is to serve the state, not any political party.”

She said that the government alone could not stop violence against women, and that authorities should call for social unity to make people aware of crimes against women.  

Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon, a law professor at Dhaka University, said there needed to be a change in the existing trial process for rape cases.

“In some cases, the laws are not women-friendly,” he added. “The victims have to face another round of embarrassment during the trials.”

Loopholes in the legal process meant that 3 percent of rape cases tried in court resulted in convictions. 

“If we don't change the procedures, we can't ensure justice for the victims.”

Boy cleared of terror charges for planning Daesh-inspired attack in UK

  • Teen learned to make ‘bottle bombs’ online but denied intending to use them
  • Internet history showed extensive engagement with Daesh propaganda
LONDON: A 15-year-old boy has been cleared of planning a Daesh-inspired terrorist attack in the UK after being radicalized during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

The teenager experimented with making “bottle bombs” in his bedroom and recorded a series of videos in which he said he would “carry out jihad,” while inciting others to do the same.

His internet history showed extensive engagement with Daesh material, including beheadings.

A note found on his phone referred to women as “tools, an object to be used as a sex slave,” and discussed Daesh’s former leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The boy, who converted to Islam this year, admitted in court that he had learned to make the bombs on YouTube, but denied that he had ever planned to kill anyone. 

A jury in Leicester Crown Court cleared him on Friday of charges of preparing an act of terrorism.

The court heard that he had rapidly developed “extreme views” associated with Daesh during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, raising concerns by police that the lengthy lockdown could make people more vulnerable to online radicalization. 

Case Prosecutor Anne Whyte said: “This is an unusual case, and it concerns the activities of a young person who, we will be suggesting, felt isolated and angry about his personal circumstances.

“Even though he was young, he had developed extremist views, radical views, associated with the terrorist organization Islamic State (Daesh). This probably happened in early 2020.”

Daesh’s ideology “filled a big gap in his life, and made him feel special in a way that he could not feel within his family and social structures,” she added.

The boy’s family had been involved with social services amid concerns over child neglect, and he had previously spent time in foster care.

Daesh’s radical ideology has previously found fertile ground among disaffected Westerners, including converts to Islam.

