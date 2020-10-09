You are here

Seizure of ancient seed collection in Turkey sign of ‘hyper-nationalist’ atmosphere under Erdogan

Specimens of ancient and modern seeds were taken by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which claimed the collections “belonged to Turkey.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 October 2020
Arab News

  • Seeds were held by British institute
LONDON: A large collection of seeds held by the British Institute at Ankara have been seized by Turkish authorities, according to reports.
Specimens of ancient and modern seeds were taken by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which claimed the collections “belonged to Turkey,” The Times newspaper reported.
The seizure was revealed by the institute’s Chairman Stephen Mitchell in a letter to board members leaked to Middle Eastern news website Al-Monitor.
The seeds were donated to the institute by Gordon Hillman, a well-known and pioneering UK archaeobotanist who passed away in 2018.
Mitchell said Turkish officials took “108 boxes of archaeobotanical specimens and four cupboards comprising the modern seed reference collections” to the headquarters of government-run museums in Ankara, and requests for more time to minimize damage were refused.
The collection was the work of Hillman, who worked for the UCL Institute of Archaeology, and comprises seeds and botanical specimens from ancient sites from across the region that date back thousands of years.
There are also modern specimens in the collection, which is used by experts as a reference tool.
The Turkish authorities have “removed this research resource from the wider Turkish and international community of researchers. It was a nice, small research facility, open to anyone who wanted to use it. Now it’s all gone,” said Dorian Fuller, an archaeobotanist at the UCL Institute of Archaeology.
It is not the first time the Turkish government has been criticized for over-zealous action with regard to the country’s cultural and historical sites.
Earlier this year, the former Byzantine cathedral Hagia Sophia was reopened as a mosque after many years functioning as a museum.
Analysts say the seed seizure is another example of the “hyper-nationalist atmosphere” prevalent under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“For over a decade now Turkish nationalists have been mulling over a ‘seed conspiracy’ — based on the idea that ‘Israeli seeds’ are pushed upon Turkish farmers in order for them to produce tomatoes, onions or eggplants of a lesser quality, with no smell or taste but bright colours,”Asli Aydintasbas, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told The Times.
“The theory has now expanded to cover a vast western conspiracy to deprive Turkey of seeds — and is now apparently shared by Erdogan, who has reinvented himself as a super-nationalist. This has more to do with the hyper-nationalist atmosphere in Turkey today than anything else.”

Topics: Middle East Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

Yemeni pupils attend class on the first day of the new academic year, in a makeshift classroom in their school compound, in the country’s third-largest city of Taiz. (AFP)
Updated 10 October 2020
AFP

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

  • Yet in a country where nearly a third of children don’t go to school at all, these are the lucky ones
Updated 10 October 2020
AFP

TAIZ: With its walls pounded by artillery, roofs torn open and concrete beams in shreds, Al-Wehdah school lies in ruins as students return for the first day of Yemen’s school year.

At the school near Taiz, the third-biggest city in a country shattered by years of war between the government and Iran-backed Houthi rebels, there are no doors or windows, let alone desks.
Instead the students use old exercise books to jot down their lessons, as they sit in makeshift classrooms with a handful of teachers brave enough to join them under crumbling ceilings.
Yet in a country where nearly a third of children don’t go to school at all, these are the lucky ones.
Al-Wehdah school was hit in a 2016 airstrike.
Ali Sultan, a parent of one of the students, points out to AFP a warning sign in red letters written on a perimeter wall.
“Beware of Mines,” it reads.
The school is located in the middle of a minefield, that was partially cleared to allow the students to return.
“We were faced with a difficult choice, either leave them at home or face the risk of bringing them here to study in this rubble,” Sultan said.
Children first returned to the school the year after the strike.
“We have been through very difficult times,” Sultan said, referring to the fighting in the southwest city, which is held by government forces but besieged by Houthi fighters.

NUMBER

2 million of Yemen’s 7 million school-age children do not get to go to school at all, according to the UN.

In Taiz city alone, 47 schools were “totally destroyed in the fighting,” said Abdel Wassae Chaddad, provincial director of education.
“As far as destruction is concerned, we got the lion’s share,” he said.
Chaddad said he was forced to close those schools and tell students to go to any other that could accommodate them — even if they were also in poor shape.
Some children have to walk long distances to get there.
In Jamila Al-Wafi’s classroom, instead of a blackboard, she writes out the day’s lessons in pencil on a supporting beam.
The students, seated on the floor, follow her attentively. They make notes carefully in their exercise books.
Once the lesson is over, they slide down a collapsed roof that serves as a staircase from the classroom down to the ground floor.
“We have 500 students,” said Wafi, dressed in black and with her face covered, pointing to the neatly presented boys and girls, who study in separate classrooms.
“We call on the whole world and the business community to save the school,” she said. “It could collapse at any moment.”
In the courtyard, the children do some light exercises to start the day, and then queue up quietly waiting for classes to begin.
Two million of Yemen’s 7 million school-age children do not get to go to school at all, according to the UN.
More than 2,500 schools have been put out of commission.
Two-thirds have been damaged in attacks, while others are used by the army, as shelters for people forced from their home by the fighting, or simply closed in a country with few resources.
The conflict pits the Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa, against a government which is backed by an Arab coalition.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and resulted in what the UN has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Some 3.3 million people have been displaced from their homes and 24 million, or more than 80 percent of the population, are in need of aid, according to the UN.
For the teachers and students of Al-Wehdah School, the alternatives are very limited, Wafi said.
“We will continue the work, despite the great danger, if we can prevent a lost generation of students who lack education,” she said.

Topics: Yemen

