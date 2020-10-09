On arrival at Raghadan Forest Park in Al-Baha region visitors are often taken aback by its breathtaking green landscape and cascading waterfalls.
The forest is located on a rocky slope 1,700 meters above sea level overlooking Tihamah and is known for its tranquility and natural beauty.
Perennial juniper trees cover 90 percent of the estimated 600,000 square meters of parkland and their intertwining branches create large shaded areas that help protect the forest ecosystem.
The forest park has undergone major redevelopment with new stone pathways allowing tourists to gain easy access to wooded areas.
Other improvements include gathering places, entertainment areas, booths, lighting, green spaces, a new communications network, and paragliding facilities.
Special lighting effects have also been used to make standout features of some of the park’s waterfalls.
ThePlace: Raghadan Forest Park, natural beauty in Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha
