ThePlace: Raghadan Forest Park, natural beauty in Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

ThePlace: Raghadan Forest Park, natural beauty in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha

  • The forest park has undergone major redevelopment with new stone pathways allowing tourists to gain easy access to wooded areas
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

On arrival at Raghadan Forest Park in Al-Baha region visitors are often taken aback by its breathtaking green landscape and cascading waterfalls.
The forest is located on a rocky slope 1,700 meters above sea level overlooking Tihamah and is known for its tranquility and natural beauty.
Perennial juniper trees cover 90 percent of the estimated 600,000 square meters of parkland and their intertwining branches create large shaded areas that help protect the forest ecosystem.
The forest park has undergone major redevelopment with new stone pathways allowing tourists to gain easy access to wooded areas.
Other improvements include gathering places, entertainment areas, booths, lighting, green spaces, a new communications network, and paragliding facilities.
Special lighting effects have also been used to make standout features of some of the park’s waterfalls.

Saudi Health Ministry’s 937 call center proves major success

Calls to the helpline peaked during the virus lockdown period. (SPA)
Updated 12 min 27 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Health Ministry’s 937 call center proves major success

  • Inquiries can be directed to the ministry via Twitter, email, and instant chat on its website
Updated 12 min 27 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health’s 937 call center has proved to be a major success in dealing with the nation’s medical inquiries.
In September alone, more than 3,000 call handlers spread throughout the Kingdom fielded 1,955,944 queries, and during the same month the center provided 597,228 medical consultations and received 476,835 health care inquiries.
Ministry officials said that the center had booked 410,849 appointments at primary health care outlets, taken 136,691 reports, and dealt with 269,815 inquiries related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Calls to the helpline peaked during the virus lockdown period as citizens sought advice on suspected cases of COVID-19 and safety instructions on visiting hospitals.
Hanadi Abdulhadi, a mother of 5-year-old twin boys, contacted the center in early September. “One of my boys contracted an infection in his throat but we couldn’t be sure what it was especially with the onset of a fever and the rest of the symptoms appearing later,” she told Arab News.

“Though we were isolating still because I feared for the boys, I called the center and informed them of exactly each symptom in order to make a judgement — to head to the emergency room or not.”
With guidance from the phone operator, she was able to inspect her son’s throat and relay the results. “Though there were no lesions in his throat on the first or second day, I still called 937 daily to continue checking if I should take my son to the hospital,” she said.
On the third day she was able to take him to hospital when the fever was under control and lesions appeared.
Inquiries can also be directed to the ministry via Twitter, email, and instant chat on its website. It also provides services to people with hearing difficulties through a chatbot using WhatsApp messaging on 920005937.

