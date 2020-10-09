You are here

  • Home
  • Karabakh fighting turns residents into ‘vagabond’ refugees

Karabakh fighting turns residents into ‘vagabond’ refugees

Some 150 people from Nagorno-Karabakh republic have been living in five guesthouses in Dilijan for several days already. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rphxb

Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

Karabakh fighting turns residents into ‘vagabond’ refugees

  • The worst fighting since an all-out war in the early 1990s has seen hundreds of families escape across the border into Armenia
  • It has already cost hundreds of lives
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

TEGH, Armenia: We’ve become vagabonds,” says Knarik Movsisyan, one among the tens of thousands forced to flee fighting between Armenian separatists and the Azerbaijani army in the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The worst fighting since an all-out war in the early 1990s has seen hundreds of families escape across the border into Armenia.
It has already cost hundreds of lives, and authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say half the population — some 70,000 people — have fled, mostly women and children.
Many are in Tegh, a peaceful scene of cows and rural hills, though distant explosions can now be heard from over the frontier.
“There are around 800 refugees in the village. Children, women, grandparents. The young are still back there, fighting in the war,” said one local resident.
Gyulvart, 49, came with her two youngest children, but most of the family stayed behind. She is desperate to return as soon as possible.
“My son, my husband, all my close relatives, all the young people are still there,” she said.
“I’m afraid that I’m raising my children for a war that will not end,” she said with tears in her eyes.
For Knarik, a nurse at a rural clinic in southern Karabakh, it is the second time she has had to flee in her life.
The first was when she lost her home and her parents to the earthquake that devastated northern Armenia in 1988.
“We want peace, we want our army to win and it will win,” she told AFP.

An Armenian-majority enclave within Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence from Azerbaijan after the breakup of the Soviet Union, triggering a brutal conflict that ended in a 1994 cease-fire but has never been fully resolved.
The latest fighting came suddenly, leaving many without time to prepare.
“We left in bare feet — we were wearing slippers — can you imagine?” said Maro Hagopi Petrosyan, 67, now in the town of Dilijan, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Armenian capital Yerevan.
“It’s terrible... the house, the roads are in ruins. Even if we wanted to go back, we can’t.”
Kristina, who fled the town of Martuni, said she saw a bomb fall on her neighbor’s house, killing him and his child.
She hid in her mother-in-law’s cellar for hours before feeling safe to run.
Zabella Bejanyan, 53, stayed in the forest for three days, sleeping in her car with her six children.
She is determined to make it home as soon as possible, “even if there is nothing left, no house, it doesn’t matter,” she said.
“The important thing is that the children are safe and we are alive. We will return to our land,” she vowed.

Topics: Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan

Related

Middle-East
Armenia says Turkey seeks to continue genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh
World
Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

Former Trump fundraiser charged with illicit lobbying on 1MDB, China

Updated 09 October 2020
AFP

Former Trump fundraiser charged with illicit lobbying on 1MDB, China

  • The charge says Elliott Broidy was recruited in 2017 by an unnamed foreign national, understood to be Malaysian Low Taek Jho
Updated 09 October 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: A former leading fundraiser for President Donald Trump has been indicted on a charge that he illegally lobbied the US government to drop its probe into the Malaysia 1MDB corruption scandal and to deport an exiled Chinese billionaire.
Elliott Broidy was charged in Washington federal court with one count of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent  was charged in Washington federal court with one count of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent after allegedly agreeing to take millions of dollars to lobby the Trump administration.
The indictment, made public Thursday, said Broidy was recruited in 2017 by an unnamed foreign national, understood to be Malaysian Low Taek Jho, to pressure US officials to end their investigation of a scandal engulfing then Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.
The scandal involved the theft of over $4.5 billion from state investment fund 1MDB, and Low was allegedly central to moving and hiding some of the stolen funds.
At the time Broidy was national deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after having been a major fundraiser for Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign.
After being recruited by Low, Broidy personally asked Trump to invite Najib to play golf during the Malaysian leader’s September 2017 visit to the United States, the indictment said.
The goal was to give Najib a chance “to attempt to resolve the 1MDB matter” with the US leader, the document said.
The golf game never happened, and Low was indicted in 2018 for his role in siphoning off billions from 1MDB.
Low, who has also been charged in Malaysia over the scandal, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His current whereabouts are unknown.
In addition, in May 2017 Low introduced Broidy to a Chinese state minister, and they discussed Beijing’s desire that Washington deport an exiled Chinese tycoon, the indictment said.
It did not name either person, but the tycoon is known to be Guo Wengui, a prominent dissident businessman.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Chinese official was Sun Lijun, at the time Beijing’s powerful vice minister of public security.
The indictment describes Broidy’s intense lobbying of the White House, the Justice Department and law enforcement on behalf of the Chinese, including contacts with but not direct discussions with Trump.
The object of the lobbying conspiracy, the indictment said, was “to make millions of dollars by leveraging Broidy’s access to and perceived influence with the president and his administration.”
The indictment came just weeks after a key partner of Low and Broidy, Hawaii businesswoman Nickie Mali Lum Davis, pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal lobbying both on the 1MDB case and the Guo case.
Guo remains in the United States, where he has continued to campaign against Beijing authorities, working closely with another longtime Trump associate, Steve Bannon.
Bannon was arrested in August while aboard Guo’s yacht off the coast of Connecticut and charged with defrauding donors to a Mexican border wall project.

Topics: Elliott Broidy 1MDB corruption scandal

Related

Special
World
Malaysian ex-PM gets 12 years jail in 1MDB corruption trial
World
Malaysia drops 1MDB money laundering case against ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer

Latest updates

Karabakh fighting turns residents into ‘vagabond’ refugees
Sisi’s health advisor warns of new wave of COVID-19 infections
Qatar to host delayed AFC Champions League eastern division
Jordan to unveil over 100 testing sites in heightened COVID-19 efforts
Former Trump fundraiser charged with illicit lobbying on 1MDB, China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.