You are here

  • Home
  • Aden seaport authorities demand hire charge before dumping fertilizers

Aden seaport authorities demand hire charge before dumping fertilizers

Yemeni members of the "Institution Protection Brigade" stand guard while on duty at the fishing port of Yemen's second city of Aden. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5mbpz

Updated 10 October 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Aden seaport authorities demand hire charge before dumping fertilizers

  • The story caused uproar and panic in Yemen, prompting lawmakers, government officials
Updated 10 October 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Seaport authorities in Aden continue to store urea fertilizer despite an order to dump the hazardous material, government officials said Saturday.

In August, a committee assigned by Yemen’s attorney general to investigate reports of thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate being stored at the port found that the material was in fact a different fertilizer, urea. It ordered the seaport authority to get rid of it as it could explode if mixed with other materials.

The investigation followed a media report about ammonium nitrate gathering dust at the port that could cause a massive explosion, similar to the one that ravaged Beirut on Aug. 4. 

The story caused uproar and panic in Yemen, prompting lawmakers, government officials and the public into demanding a quick investigation.

When asked why the judiciary order had not been followed, Mohammed Amzrabeh, chairman of the Yemen Gulf of Aden Ports Corporation, told Arab News that the case was in court, without giving further details.

But, according to two local government officials familiar with knowledge of the case, seaport authorities are demanding that a local trader who imported the materials pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in hire charge for storing the urea.

“The seaport authorities seek a financial settlement with the trader,” one of the officials, who requested anonymity, told Arab News. “The materials have expired and no longer pose a threat to anyone.” 

The Saudi-led Arab coalition and the internationally recognized government have asked local traders to get permission before importing urea fertilizer, widely seen as an explosive material that could be used by the Houthis for military purposes. 

Last month, a busted arms ring that had supplied the Houthis with weapons from Iran confessed to importing tons of urea fertilizer for the rebels.

There has been fighting between government forces and the Houthis in the northern provinces of Jouf and Marib and the western province of Hodeidah for the second consecutive week, leaving dozens dead on both sides.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said on Friday that coalition warplanes targeted a gathering of Houthi fighters in Marib, killing dozens of rebels and destroying vehicles. The rebels had been heading to battlefields in the province as reinforcement.

Coalition warplanes also hit Houthi military forces and equipment in Marib’s Serwah district.

Army troops and allied tribesmen on Friday announced seizing control of new areas in Khab and Sha’af district in Jouf, days after securing a strategic military base and neighboring areas. 

Backed by coalition air support, government troops in Jouf have been pushing forward to recapture Hazem, the provincial capital that fell to the Houthis in March.

Fighting subsided in Hodeidah on Saturday, days after government forces foiled Houthi attacks in Hays and Al-Durihimi districts and in contested districts in Hodeidah city.

Topics: Aden Aden seaport

Related

Middle-East
Yemen sides meet to discuss Hodeidah on a ship
Saudi Arabia
335 Yemenis receive treatment at KSRelief prosthetic center in Aden

Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Saturday. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2020
Daoud Kuttab

Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

  • Lauder was known to have been close with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump
Updated 11 October 2020
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: American billionaire Ron Lauder made an unannounced visit to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Lauder, who is the head of the American Jewish Congress, arrived on a Jordanian helicopter and held a long meeting with the Palestinian president before returning to Jordan.  
Hussein Sheikh, a senior member of the Fatah Central Committee, confirmed Lauder’s visit via Twitter.
A source in the president’s office told Arab News that the meeting focused on Palestinian-Israeli talks and the upcoming Palestinian elections, set to benefit the Palestine Liberation Organization. The source claimed that Abbas said the Palestinian position is independent and will not be connected to any political axis.
Abbas has offered to attend an international conference early in 2021 and has regularly refused any negotiations based on the peace plan promoted by US President Donald Trump.
Lauder was known to have been close with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.

Topics: Palestine 2020 US Election UAE-Israel relations

Related

Middle-East
Palestine’s Mahmoud Abbas asks UN for international peace conference next year
Special
Middle-East
Ashrawi urges American Arabs to unify for Palestine

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Bandar sets the record straight on the Palestinian question
Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections
What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan
WHO draws attention to Rohingya mental health issues
INTERVIEW: The investment logic of the Israel-UAE entente

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.