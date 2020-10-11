You are here

‘Hubie Halloween’: Adam Sandler’s latest gag-filled Netflix romp

‘Hubie Halloween’ features jump scares and plenty of silliness. (Supplied)
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Once an exclusively American celebration, Halloween, in all its spooky glory, has spread beyond the US and is now seen as a light-hearted night of unadulterated fun for kids and adults alike. The ghoulish season already has a host of popular cult films which movie lovers settle in to watch every year — from the Bette Midler-led “Hocus Pocus” to “Beetlejuice” — and now Netflix has jumped on the bandwagon with “Hubie Halloween,” directed by Steven Brill.

And what better lead could they have found than Adam Sandler, who is back to being, well, Adam Sandler, after essaying a very different kind of character in the gritty “Uncut Gems.”

It’s Halloween in Hubie’s (Sandler) home town of Salem, Massachusetts, and he is the resident good Samaritan equipped with a “flask” that would put Bond’s gadgets to shame. This little contraption has everything— an umbrella, a torchlight and even a spray to ward off bullies — and Hubie has plenty of them.

Hubie’s mother schemes in a bid to put an end to the bullying from teens and adults alike, while Hubie pines away for sweet-natured Violet (Julie Bowen). However, our less-than-heroic lead isn’t gutsy enough to profess his love and suspense hinges on the old will-they-won’t-they plot line.

Written by Sandler, along with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy, “Hubie Halloween” makes its hero the butt of all jokes, some positively distasteful. Woven into all this are production house Happy Madison regulars, including Kevin James as policeman Steve Downey and Steve Buscemi, who plays Hubie’s creepy neighbor Walter Lambert. Oh, and there’s also a mental asylum escapee thrown in for the scare factor.  

It’s a comedic take on Halloween, with plenty of raucous jump scares and a rather silly protagonist. However, Sandler is remarkable as a bumbling fool, who takes bullying in his stride and Bowen stands out in a small, pleasing, appearance.

There’s no doubt that execs over at Netflix see Sandler as viewing gold — this is his sixth original feature for Netflix since 2015 and 2019 saw the Sandler-starring “Murder Mystery” come out on top as the most viewed film on the platform for that year — and “Hubie Halloween” is just another example of the star doing what he does best.

DUBAI: It turns out that living next door to Amal and George Clooney has its perks, as one struggling theater in the UK’s Berkshire found out after months of COVID-19-related setbacks.

The Mill at Sonning Theater took to Facebook late last week to thank, among others, the Clooneys for their support this the pandemic forced them to suspend performances.

“Since July, when the theatre celebrated its 38th birthday, The Mill has only been able to operate its adjoining restaurant with reduced seating, but this together with fundraising and donations from Mill Angel supporters and Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal, who are near neighbors and regular attenders, have been a lifeline to ensure the venue’s survival,” the theater’s owners Tim and Eileen Richards posted on Facebook.

The theater is set to re-open on Oct. 30 with a newly named auditorium honoring playwright Ray Cooney due to his support for the venue during lockdown.

The Mill at Sonning is to re-open its theatre on 30 October and announces all its in-house theatre productions for...

Posted by The Mill at Sonning Theatre on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Known for its water wheel bar, made from the old mill wheel, the original mill dates back to the 18th century, while most of the theatre building is from 1890.

The Clooneys, who live in a $12.5 million home nearby, kept mum on their donation. However, the move should come as no surprise considering their charitable exploits, including a recent donation of $100,000 to Lebanese aid organizations after the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut.

Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal and US Hollywood star George bought their Berkshire home in 2014 and promptly carried out extensive renovation works, adding a swimming pool and a private cinema, according to Hello magazine.

“It was love at first sight,” George told Berkshire Life magazine in June 2020. “It needed some tender, loving care but I knew it would be a wonderful family home for us and it is on such a marvelous spot, a beautiful part of the Thames surrounded by countryside right by Sonning, which is a delight in itself and yet we would be only 40 miles from London. I couldn’t resist it.

“It’s where I hang my hat,” added the actor. “We also have a boat house and a motorboat, which we take out on the river now and then. It’s great fun and this is a lovely part of the world for messing about on the river.”

