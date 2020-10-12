You are here

China to test 9 million after fresh coronavirus outbreak

China has lifted most curbs on travel and business but still monitors travelers and visitors to public buildings for signs of coronavirus infection. (AP)
  • Announcement breaks a two-month streak with no virus transmissions within China being reported
  • Travelers arriving from abroad in China still are required to under a 14-day quarantine
BEIJING: Chinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found, the government announced Monday.
The announcement broke a two-month streak with no virus transmissions within China reported, though China has a practice of not reporting asymptomatic cases. The ruling Communist Party has lifted most curbs on travel and business but still monitors travelers and visitors to public buildings for signs of infection.
Authorities were investigating the source of the infections found in eight patients at Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital and one family member, the National Health Commission said.
“The whole city will be tested within five days,” the NHC said on its social media account.
China, where the pandemic began in December, has reported 4,634 deaths and 85,578 cases, plus nine suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed.
The last reported virus transmissions within China were four patients found on Aug. 15 in the northwestern city of Urumqi in the Xinjiang region. All the cases reported since then were in travelers from outside the mainland.
The ruling party lifted measures in April that cut off most access to cities with a total of some 60 million people including Wuhan in central China.
Qingdao is a busy port and headquarters for companies including Haier, a major appliance maker, and the Tsingtao brewery. The government gave no indication whether the latest cases had contact with travel or trade.
Travelers arriving from abroad in China still are required to under a 14-day quarantine.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Hong Kong leader delays policy address until Beijing visit

  • The leader of Hong Kong typically gives a policy address at the start of each legislative year
  • ‘For our economy to revive, we need the support of the mainland. We have to better integrate into the national development plan’
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday that her annual policy address scheduled for this week will be delayed until she travels to Beijing to ask the Chinese central government for help with measures to help her city’s battered economy.
Lam’s announcement comes just two days before her policy address was scheduled to take place, and amid reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping would be traveling to the Chinese southern coastal city of Shenzhen to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the special economic zone.
The leader of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, typically gives a policy address at the start of each legislative year, but Lam said that this is a convention that is not “cast in stone.”
She said she is postponing the address after submitting several proposed measures to Beijing seeking their support to help boost Hong Kong’s economy, which has taken a battering due to the coronavirus pandemic and months of anti-government protests last year.
Lam said at a news conference that she will travel to Beijing at the end of October to participate in meetings with various ministries and commissions and see if the central authorities will support the proposed measures. She declined to give details on the proposals.
Lam added that gaining the support from the central authorities in Beijing would allow her to give an address later in the year that will boost the confidence of the city’s economic revival.
“For our economy to revive, we need the support of the mainland. We have to better integrate into the national development plan,” she said.
“The supporting policies of central authorities would go a long way to boosting the confidence in our economy as well as the revival of economic activity in Hong Kong,” she added.
Lam, who will also travel to Shenzhen with a delegation of ministers from Hong Kong later Monday to take part in the commemoration activities, said she has no scheduled meetings with Xi in Shenzhen. Local media speculated earlier that Lam was postponing her policy address because of Xi’s visit to the Chinese city.
“It is an indisputable fact that Hong Kong’s economic growth is very related to what we are going to do in our work with the mainland economy,” Lam said.

Topics: Hong Kong

