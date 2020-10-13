You are here

  • Home
  • A collapse of global tax talks could cost $100 billion, OECD says

A collapse of global tax talks could cost $100 billion, OECD says

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria speaks during an event. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vfnb

Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

A collapse of global tax talks could cost $100 billion, OECD says

  • Pressure grows on big, profitable multinationals to pay their share under international rules
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

PARIS: The global economy could shed more than 1 percent of output if international talks to rewrite cross-border tax rules break down and trigger a trade war, the OECD said on Monday, after countries agreed to keep up negotiating to mid-2021.

Nearly 140 countries agreed on Friday to extend talks, after the pandemic outbreak and US hesitation before the presidential election squashed hopes of reaching a deal this year.

Public pressure is growing on big, profitable multinationals to pay their share under international tax rules after the COVID-19 pandemic strained national budgets, the countries said in an agreed statement. The aim is to update international tax rules for the age of digital commerce, in particular to discourage big internet companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon from booking profits in low-tax countries like Ireland, regardless where their customers are.

In the absence of a new international rulebook, a growing number of governments are planning their own digital services taxes, which has prompted threats of trade retaliation from the Trump administration.

“The alternative to finding an agreement would be a trade war ... The last thing you want at this time with COVID-19 is to have to deal with further trade tensions,” OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria told journalists.

In such a worst-case scenario, trade disputes could knock the global GDP back by more than 1 percent, the OECD, which has been steering the global tax talks, estimated in an impact assessment.

Conversely, new rules for digital taxation and a proposed global minimum tax would increase global corporate income tax worldwide by 1.9 percent to 3.2 percent, or about $50 billion to $80 billion per year.

That could reach $100 billion when including an existing US minimum tax on overseas profits, amounting to 4 percent of global corporate income tax, the OECD said. Meanwhile, any drag on global growth would be no more than 0.1 percent in the long term.

At the same time, new digital taxation rules would shift the right to tax $100 billion in corporate profits to big consumer-market countries, largely at the expense of low-tax investment hubs where such profits currently get booked.

While countries agreed on OECD blueprints for a future deal, the key remaining issue to be solved was the scope of businesses to be covered, which would then make it easier to agree on the technical parameters, OECD head of tax Pascal Saint-Amans said.

The Trump administration had insisted on an opt-in option for US companies, which has been broadly rejected by other countries in the talks. Nonetheless, regardless of the results of the US presidential election next month, there was bipartisan support in Washington to move forward, Gurria said.

Topics: OECD global economy tax

Related

Business & Economy
Global recession not as deep as expected: OECD
Business & Economy
Coronavirus to slice at least 6% off world economy: OECD

Oil prices fall as supply concerns ease

Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

Oil prices fall as supply concerns ease

  • US producers begin restoring output after Hurricane Delta; Norwegian strike affecting production ends
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as force majeure at Libya’s largest oilfield was lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and US producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta.

Brent crude fell 57 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $42.28 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was down 60 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $40.00.

“It’s all about ending production disruptions ... (which) are not helpful in a period with ongoing demand concerns,” said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Production in Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is expected to rise to 355,000 barrels per day (bpd) after force majeure at the Sharara oilfield was lifted on Sunday.

Rising Libyan output will pose a challenge to OPEC+ — a group comprising OPEC and allies including Russia — and its efforts to curb supply to support prices.

“If oil demand recovery continues to struggle due to new or stricter COVID-related mitigation measures, the (OPEC+) producer group may need to reconsider the planned tapering of their voluntary supply cuts,” said BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian.

Front-month prices for both contracts gained more than 9 percent last week in the biggest weekly rise for Brent since June. But both fell on Friday after Norwegian oil companies struck a deal with labor union officials to end a strike that had threatened to cut the country’s oil and gas output by close to 25 Friday.

Hurricane Delta, which inflicted the biggest blow in 15 years to energy production in the US Gulf of Mexico, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone at the weekend.

Workers headed back to production platforms on Sunday and French oil major Total was working to restart its 225,500 barrel per day Port Arthur refinery in Texas.

Prices were also pressured by a jump in new COVID-19 cases, which has raised the spectre of more lockdowns.

Infections are at record levels in the US Midwest.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, said that the outcome of the US presidential election would not impact its bullish oil and natural gas outlook and that an overwhelming Democratic victory could be a positive catalyst for these sectors.

Topics: oil prices OPEC Libya oil

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices ‘likely to remain static despite output cuts’
Special
Business & Economy
Oil prices double in three-month recovery from ‘Black Monday’

Latest updates

Mr 'immune' Trump back on campaign trail with a roar
UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks
‘Disruptor’ Erdogan faces sanctions over new oil mission in eastern Med
Turkey’s Kurdish opera singer inspires Kurds by singing in native tongue
Jordan’s new Cabinet urged to focus on national priorities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.