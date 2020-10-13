‘Disruptor’ Erdogan faces sanctions over new oil mission in eastern Med

You are here

Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned. (AFP)
Updated 13 October 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: Recep Tayyip Erdogan was condemned as a “disruptor of peace and stability” on Monday after he redeployed a survey vessel to search for oil in Greek territorial waters.
The Turkish president now risks sanctions from the EU, which condemned his “negative behavior.”
The redeployment of the survey vessel Oruc Reis protected by armed Turkish naval ships has added fuel to a bitter dispute between Turkey and Greece over exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
Ankara had withdrawn the vessel from Greek waters last month to “allow for diplomacy” before an EU summit at which Turkey was threatened with sanctions if it continued operations in the region.
“Turkey has proved it lacks credibility. All those who believed Turkey meant all it said before the European summit of Oct. 1-2 now stand corrected,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.
“So the only issue here is to activate more drastic solutions, for Turkey to feel more stick and less carrot this time.”
The French Foreign Ministry said Turkey must stick to commitments, refrain from provocative actions and show good faith.
Greece’s Foreign Ministry described the new voyage as a “major escalation” and a “direct threat to peace in the region.”
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said: “Turkey is acting as the disruptor of peace and stability in the region. That is against international law.”
EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would discuss Turkey’s behavior this week. The new deployment “will lead to new tensions instead of contributing to deescalation efforts we were calling for at the last European Council,” he said.
“We consider that Turkey needs to engage actively in finding solutions and not to engage in negative behavior.”
Seth J. Frantzman, executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis, said Turkey used the exploration vessel deployments to harass Greece and create crises. The aim was to feed its citizens nationalist propaganda and to distract from a rapidly declining currency and failures in other regions, he said.
“Ankara has been doing this since June, always to challenge Greece under the guise of research, but actually to conduct naval drills,” he told Arab News.
“Greece could respond by doing the same around northern Cyprus, forcing Ankara to focus its attention elsewhere. Appeasing Ankara’s strategy has not worked and leaves Athens at the mercy every month of a new Ankara-created crisis.”
Efe Caman, an expert from Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, said: “Turkey continues with its expansionism in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara doesn’t care about international law and doesn’t respect Greek sovereignty.”

UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks

Israeli members of parliament attend the Knesset Plenary Hall session ahead of the vote on the National Law which speaks of Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews and says they have a "unique" right to self-determination there, late on July 18, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks

  • Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardize its military edge
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Cabinet approved a normalization deal with the UAE on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince had spoken and agreed to meet soon.
The US-brokered “treaty of peace” establishing full relations with the Gulf country broke new diplomatic ground in the region, where concern over Iran is
high, even as Palestinians condemned the pact as betrayal of their quest for statehood in Israeli-occupied land.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan tweeted on Monday that he and Netanyahu had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the area.
In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli Cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and Sheikh Mohammed would meet soon.
“At the weekend, I spoke with my friend, the crown prince ... and invited him to visit Israel,” Netanyahu said.
“He invited me to visit Abu Dhabi. But first, we will see a UAE delegation here and another one of our delegations will go there.”
A source familiar with plans for the delegations’ visits said Israeli representatives accompanied by US officials will fly to Bahrain on Oct. 18 and travel on to the UAE the next day before returning to Israel with a UAE team on Oct. 20.

BACKGROUND

The US-brokered ‘treaty of peace’ establishing full relations with the Gulf country broke new diplomatic ground in the region.

Commenting on his conversation with Sheikh Mohammed, Netanyahu said: “We spoke about cooperation that we are promoting in investment, tourism, energy, technology and other spheres.”
In a sign of burgeoning Israel-UAE cooperation, a ship from the UAE docked on Monday at Israel’s port of Haifa, carrying a cargo of 15 containers along a shipping line between India, the UAE, Israel and the US.
While the normalization accord has already inspired commercial deal-making with the Gulf’s trade, finance, tourism and travel hub, Israeli officials have objected to the UAE’s potential purchase of US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in a separate side deal.
Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardize its military edge.
Israel has also said it would oppose any sale of the plane to Qatar, whose Iran links trouble Israel, after a Reuters report that Doha had submitted a formal request to Washington to buy the Lockheed Martin Corp. stealth jet.
Israeli cabinet approval of the accord with the UAE opened the way for Israel’s parliament to ratify it, in a vote likely to be held later this week.
Israel and Bahrain, which signed a “declaration of peace” at the White House ceremony last month, are still discussing details of a full accord.

