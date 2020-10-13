You are here

  • Home
  • Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early US voting

Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early US voting

Former US first lady Michelle Obama is also launching a challenge to encourage more people to vote before Nov. 3. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ya8tx

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early US voting

  • ‘Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day’
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major US cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election.
Mrs. Obama’s When We All Vote and James’ More Than A Vote are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites around the country Oct. 18-31.
“Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day. Making your plan to vote early is critical,” Mrs. Obama said Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can’t leave anyone behind.”
The former first lady is also launching a challenge to encourage more people to vote before Nov. 3. Her group also announced more than $1 million in grants and supplies to local partner organizations to host their own activities.
Last week, Mrs. Obama repeated her endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a lengthy new video message that was sharply critical of Republican President Donald Trump.
In-person events are planned for Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit; Los Angeles; Milwaukee; Orlando, Florida; and Philadelphia. They will be held within walking distance of early voting sites and include free food from the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, DoorDash and other providers.
Music, celebrity appearances, personal protective equipment and support for voters’ rights from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and the Election Protection coalition will also be provided. Lyft has agreed to provide discounted transportation.
When We All Vote also plans to host a virtual couch party on Oct. 23.
Other partners include BET, Comedy Central, Johnson & Johnson, MTV, the National Urban League, Radio One and United Way Worldwide.
All attendees and staff on the ground will be required to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Topics: 2020 US Election Michelle Obama LeBron James US2020Election

Related

World
Nearly 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record election turnout
Media
Arab News launches special US elections radio show

UK reports highest daily COVID death toll since June

Updated 49 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

UK reports highest daily COVID death toll since June

  • Tuesday’s figure raised the total number of people who have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the new coronavirus to 43,018
Updated 49 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The United Kingdom reported 143 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since June, as parts of the country were facing tougher social distancing restrictions under a new three-tiered alert system.
Tuesday’s figure raised the total number of people who have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to 43,018.
Government data showed 17,234 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, up from 13,972 on Monday.

Topics: United Kingdom Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

World
Rise in UK COVID-19 ‘concerning’ but not out of control: Hancock
Business & Economy
Sunak considers ‘sweeping tax hikes to plug UK COVID-19 hole’

Latest updates

Armenian PM says believes Azerbaijan will continue military action over Nagorno-Karabakh unless Turkey changes its own stance on the issue
Turkish, Swedish ministers trade swipes in tense meeting
UK reports highest daily COVID death toll since June
Istanbul authorities ban unprecedented Kurdish-language play
A Saudi vehicle-sharing app puts entrepreneurship into high gear

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.