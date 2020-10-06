Arab News launches special  US elections radio show 

You are here

LONDON: Arab News announced the launch of its radio show covering the US elections, “The Ray Hanania Show,” hosted by its US special correspondent Ray Hanania, on Tuesday.
The weekly show – found on WNZK AM 690, based in Detroit and broadcasting throughout Michigan, Ohio and Southeast Canada – runs every Wednesday morning for an hour at 8 a.m. EST (1 p.m. in London, 3 p.m. in Riyadh and Jerusalem, and 4 p.m. in Dubai) as well as the second Friday of every month through the week after the Nov. 3 general election.
For the approximately 200,000 listeners who tune in to the radio station each week, as well as thousands of online listeners, the show can also be listened to online and on the Arab News Facebook page.
“We’re focusing on the election and on election politics, and I am hoping to look at congressional races and how Arab Americans will be voting and what issues they feel are important,” Hanania said.
“Each week, the show will examine issues and news in the Arab-American community and talk with activists and community leaders as well as with candidates and newsmakers,” he added.
Guests interviewed include Avi Berkowitz, US President Donald Trump’s special adviser on Middle East negotiations, as well as Arab News’ New York correspondent Ephrem Kossaify.
Syrian American journalist Laila Al-Husini, who founded US Arab Radio in 2005, said she has seen a growing interest among Arab and Muslim Americans in US politics and that Hanania’s weekly contributions have helped to educate and empower them.
“Hanania brings professional journalism to radio and to the Arab and Muslim community each week on US Arab Radio, and we are excited by the sponsorship of this special Arab News election report featuring his perspectives, guests and interviews every Wednesday,” Al-Husini said.
“There are so very few Arab voices on radio not only educating Arab Americans but the mainstream American public, too. That’s why this political discussion program is so important. We are excited to have it on our US Arab Radio Network.”

Hanania explained that radio is exciting because it allows the host to interact directly with the audience in a way that is difficult to do on television and in print – and it is instantaneous.
“Radio adds an important facet to Arab News’ expansion of its coverage on the US. It’s live and interactive and more person-to-person. Listeners get involved and can call in during the show to ask questions,” he said.
Upcoming guests include former US Ambassador to Morocco Ed Gabriel, who is spokesman for the group “Arabs for Biden,” as well as Arab-American activist and writer, Dalia
Al-Aqidi, who is a supporter of President Trump.
Hanania, a seasoned reporter and radio host, used to host a mainstream weekly program on WLS AM Radio in Chicago every Saturday and Sunday morning, in which he discussed mainstream regional and national politics and issues during his time as a Chicago City Hall reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times from 1977 to 1992.
Later, he took over a mainstream weekday morning show on WJJG 1530 AM Radio in Chicago from 2003 to 2009.
He then moved on to host a radio show in 2016 on the US Arab Radio Network, run by Al-Husini, which broadcasts Arabic and English language programs focused on Arab and Muslim communities every morning Monday through Friday from 8-9 a.m.
The radio station has other Middle East-focused programs throughout the day and has a significant audience in the Greater Detroit region.
“Most other programs generally focus on Arab American culture and music,” Hanania said. “My radio shows always focuses on politics, government and Arab American activism.”

Saudi Red Sea Film Festival open for new challenge

Updated 05 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Saudi Red Sea Film Festival open for new challenge

  • 48-hour challenge: festival is inviting aspiring filmmakers – Saudis or residents – between the ages of 18 and 25
Updated 05 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

The Red Sea International Film Festival, in collaboration with Alliance Française and film and TV school La Fémis, has announced that applications for its 48-hour film challenge are open.

The festival was set to kick off earlier this year with its inaugural event on March 12, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“It has become clear that the idea of hosting a physical event in 2020 with no social distancing measures in place is remiss. For this reason, we are declaring the inaugural Red Sea Film Festival as a ‘Label Edition’,” the organizers said in a statement.

“We want to thank all the filmmakers, juries, industry teams, staff and partners. We would also like to let you know that our new thinking is to host the 2nd edition of The Red Sea Film Festival in the second half of 2021.”

The statement said in the meantime, the Red Sea Film Foundation will continue to support the burgeoning Saudi film industry, as well as local and regional filmmakers. 

With its 48-hour challenge, the festival is inviting aspiring filmmakers — Saudis or residents — between the ages of 18 and 25.

Those interested can apply in teams of a minimum of two and maximum of five people. The team leader, either the director or scriptwriter, should be a Saudi national.

The application form requests details such as why applicants want to participate, how they spent their time under lockdown, a short script and links to previous work.

Once accepted, applicants will undergo three days of technical workshops and mentorship prior to the two-day shoot, which will take place on Oct. 22 and 24. The final result should be a short film that is three to six minutes long.

There is no restriction on whether the film is a documentary, fiction, non-fiction or narrative, but applicants have to choose from one of the following themes: Decoding playing, creating or thinking.

They also have to choose from one of the following sub-themes: Memory, time, technology or breath.

Twenty-four hours before the challenge, all shortlisted teams will be presented with a new element that they will have to include in their film.

The two winning team leaders will be awarded the “48Hr Film Challenge Trophy” and a residency at La Fémis in France in 2021.

