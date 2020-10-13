You are here

date 2020-10-13

US demands Turkey end 'calculated provocation' of ship

The Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis escorted by Turkish Naval ships in the Mediterranean Sea in August. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 October 2020
AFP

US demands Turkey end ‘calculated provocation’ of ship

  • Turkish navy said the Oruc Reis ship will restart activities in the region
  • The State Department said the US "deplores" the decision by Turkey
Updated 13 October 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday demanded that Turkey pull back an energy research ship that it has sent back to waters contested with Greece, calling the move a "calculated provocation."
In a strongly worded statement, the State Department said the US "deplores" the decision by Turkey that came just after tensions with Greece had subsided.
"We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
"Turkey's announcement unilaterally raises tensions in the region and deliberately complicates the resumption of crucial exploratory talks between our NATO allies Greece and Turkey," she said.
"Coercion, threats, intimidation and military activity will not resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean."
Turkey in August sent an exploratory ship into contested waters backed by warships, alarming both Cyprus and Greece, which carried out military drills.
Tensions subsided after Turkey withdrew the ship and agreed to exploratory talks with Greece.
But the Turkish navy said the Oruc Reis ship will restart activities in the region, angering Greece which said there can be no talks until it is withdrawn.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late last month visited Greece in a show of support and hailed lowering tensions.

Topics: Turkey US Greece

Tunisians protest after man dies in kiosk demolition

Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Tunisians protest after man dies in kiosk demolition

  • Police use tear gas after residents block roads in Sbeitla
  • His death comes as Tunisia prepare to mark 10 years since street vendor sparked Arab Spring
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
AFP

KASSERINE, Tunisia: Angry residents took to the streets of an impoverished Tunisian town on Tuesday after a man died when authorities demolished an illegal kiosk where he was sleeping.
The shop in Sbeitla, in the central province of Kasserine, was demolished in the early hours on the orders of local authorities, security sources told AFP.
Abderrazek Khachnaoui, the father of the shop’s owner, was killed in the operation, according to the same sources and his son.
“I was not informed of this decision... and agents of the municipality proceeded with the destruction without checking if there was someone inside,” said the son, 25-year-old Oussama Khachnaoui.
“My father, who was only 49 years old, died on the spot. Security agents fired tear gas at my family who had tried to approach my kiosk to save my father,” he told AFP.
The death sparked angry protests by residents who blocked roads and set fire to a municipal car in Sourour district, where the shop selling newspapers and cigarettes was located, witnesses told an AFP correspondent.
The protesters also threw stones and other objects at the security forces, said interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni, who did not confirm the cause of the man’s death.
Military and security forces were deployed “as a precaution” to protect sensitive sites in the town, said defense ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri.
Sbeitla, in Tunisia’s economically marginalized center, has often seen protests in the past over lack of jobs and investment.
Youths often turn to selling newspapers and bread on the informal market in order to support their family’s incomes while out of work.
Tunisia’s Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Tuesday voiced his support for Khachnaoui’s family, announcing the launch of an enquiry into the incident.
In a statement, he said he had sacked two top regional officials, a district security chief and Sbeitla’s police head, as well as sending Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine “immediately” to offer support to the victim’s family.
Inland regions of Tunisia have higher unemployment than the already dire national average, which is currently at 18 percent and could top 21 percent by the end of the year.
Khachnaoui’s death came as Tunisia prepares to mark 10 years since a revolution sparked when a young street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, set himself alight to protest against police harassment.

Topics: Tunisia

