Berlin warns Turkey against ‘provocation’ in the eastern Mediterranean

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives to attend an EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, October 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Turkey is redeploying its seismic research vessel Oruc Reis, above, into the eastern Mediterranean. The ship earlier triggered diplomatic tensions and rival naval maneuvers. (Reuters)
  • Turkey to redeploy its seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, into the disputed eastern Mediterranean
  • ‘Ankara must end the cycle of detente and provocation if the government is interested in talks’
BERLIN: Germany on Tuesday called on Turkey to end a “cycle of detente and provocation” in the Mediterranean, after Ankara’s decision to redeploy a research ship at the center of tensions with Greece over energy and maritime rights.
“If there should be renewed Turkish gas exploration in the more controversial sea areas in the eastern Mediterranean, this would be a serious setback for efforts to de-escalate,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a trip to Cyprus and Greece.
“Ankara must end the cycle of detente and provocation if the government is interested in talks,” said Maas, whose country heads the rotating presidency of the European Union.
Turkey on Monday raised tensions with its neighbors after it said it would return the seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, into the eastern Mediterranean.
The ship triggered diplomatic tensions and rival naval maneuvers in August when it searched for oil and gas deposits, before Turkey pulled it back to shore last month.
Maas said he assured EU partners Greece and Cyprus had Germany’s “full solidarity” and urged Turkey to ensure that dialogue with Greece was not thwarted by “unilateral measures.”
Discussions on the escalating situation could take place at the EU summit starting Thursday this week.

Topics: Germany Turkey Greece

Israel-UAE flights ‘delayed to January’

  • Flights were dues to start in October, but were slated because of COVID-19 numbers rising
  • The air link announced after the two states signed the deal at the White House last month aims to open up tourism and new business ventures
DUBAI: Direct flights between Israel and the UAE, slated to begin in October after a landmark normalization deal, are to be postponed until January because of coronavirus, an Israeli official said Tuesday.
The air link announced after the two states signed the deal at the White House last month aims to open up tourism and new business ventures despite the Covid-19 slowdown.
But a second lockdown in Israel, which now has one of the world’s highest infection rates per capita, has put plans on hold, denting hopes for quick gains.
“I feel with the Covid that we’re kind of running with our hands behind our backs,” Jerusalem’s deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told AFP during a visit to Dubai, a member of the United Arab Emirates.
“There were supposed to be direct flights in October, then Israel went into shutdown. Now, when I speak to officials here and there, we’re looking at the first of January,” said Hassan-Nahoum, who is also co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council.
Dubai-based carrier Emirates plans to produce kosher meals in keeping with Jewish dietary rules, with a dedicated production facility expected to be operating from its UAE premises by January.
Despite the delay, Hassan-Nahoum said the tourism sector will be among the first to benefit from the normalization agreement.
With the accord having taken everyone by surprise, there are few firm projections but she said industry experts estimated 100-250,000 visitors a year from each side.
“I can tell you in Israel there’s such a thirst for peace and normalization within our country, especially the UAE which is the most modern economy of the Middle East. People are really excited,” she said.
A new influx of tourists will be welcome news for Dubai, which has the region’s most diversified economy but saw GDP contract 3.5 percent in the first quarter, after two years of modest growth.
Emirates airline has been forced to downsize and cut thousands of jobs.

Topics: Arab-Israel relations Israel UAE

