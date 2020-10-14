You are here

  • Home
  • G20 finance chiefs to discuss global economy on Wednesday

G20 finance chiefs to discuss global economy on Wednesday

Short Url

https://arab.news/cmhzx

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

G20 finance chiefs to discuss global economy on Wednesday

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 countries will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the global economy, negative risks, and policies to ensure a sustainable economic recovery. Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan and Dr. Ahmed Al-Khulaifi, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, will co-chair the meeting.
The finance chiefs will discuss ways to support the global economy during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. They will also review the progress made in the G20 initiative to suspend debt service payment and a proposal to extend the suspension to 2021.
The participants will also address structuring and regulatory issues related to the G20 financial sector to keep pace with rapid digital transformation. The G20 ministers will discuss the outlines of a fair, sustainable, and modern international taxation system. In this context, they will discuss challenges arising from the digitization of the economy and the resulting tax base erosion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 Riyadh

Related

Saudi Arabia
G20 Interfaith Forum begins on Oct. 13 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
G20 finance ministers, central bank governors to meet this week

Umrah app adds new permits for prayers in holy mosques

Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Umrah app adds new permits for prayers in holy mosques

  • The Eatmarna app is available on smartphones
Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A new set of permits was added for pilgrims in the Umrah app Eatmarna on Tuesday, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and supervisor of the app, Abdulrahman Shams, announced.
“The new permits include one for prayers in the Grand Mosque, one (for) prayers in the Prophet’s Sacred Chamber in the Prophet’s Mosque, and one for greeting the Prophet,” he said.
Shams added that the app, which started with the Umrah permit only, will add new permits gradually.
The Eatmarna app is available on smartphones (Android and via the App Store) and aims to enable pilgrims to plan their Umrah during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in advance.
Visits and prayers in the holy mosques are planned according to available capacity approved by the authorities, ensuring the provision of a spiritual and safe atmosphere that adheres to precautionary measures.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday 19 new COVID-19-related deaths. The Kingdom’s death toll now stands at 5,087.
There were 474 new cases reported across the country, meaning 340,089 people had now contracted the disease. There were 8,663 active cases, with 839 in critical condition.
According to the Ministry of Health, Makkah recorded the highest number of cases in the Kingdom with 59, while Madinah reported 58, and Riyadh 29.
In addition, 500 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 326,339.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 7,109,978 PCR tests, with 49,495 carried out in the last 24 hours.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
People with illnesses urged to avoid Umrah
Saudi Arabia
More than 500 employees recruited to oversee safe Umrah pilgrimages

Latest updates

G20 finance chiefs to discuss global economy on Wednesday
Umrah app adds new permits for prayers in holy mosques
Mawhiba megaproject to support gifted youth in Saudi Arabia
Saudis blow hot and cold over flu vaccine as winter approaches
Jeddah cycling group combines fitness with tourism

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.