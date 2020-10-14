Indian jewelry chain withdraws ad after outrage by Hindu hard-liners

You are here

Jewelry retailer Tanishq said the idea behind the “Ekatvam” (unity and oneness) collection was to “celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life.” (AFP)
NEW DELHI: One of India’s top jewelry retailers has withdrawn an advert featuring an interfaith baby shower after a vicious backlash on social media by Hindu hard-liners who said it glorified “love jihad.”
Critics of the withdrawal said it exemplified the atmosphere of religious intolerance toward minorities that has grown since Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power six years ago.
The advert by Tanishq – whose owners are from the Parsi minority who follow the Zoroastrian religion – showed a Muslim family organizing a traditional baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.
The company said the idea behind the “Ekatvam” (unity and oneness) collection was to “celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life.”
“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” a statement said late Tuesday.
The NDTV channel reported Wednesday that a Tanishq store was attacked in Gujarat and the manager forced to write an apology note.
Despite the advert’s withdrawal, #BoycottTanishq was trending on Twitter, with one user saying it was meant to showcase the “love jihad collection.”
“Majority of your costumers are Hindu and u are hurting their sentiments. Shame on you,” wrote another user.
“Love jihad” is a recent term coined by Hindu extremists to accuse Muslim men of seducing Hindu women and making them convert – a flashpoint issue in the officially secular country.
Inter-religious relationships are rare in still hugely traditional India, particularly in rural areas where marriages are mostly arranged.
Those who cross the boundaries of caste and religion are often ostracized and sometimes killed, ostensibly to preserve family honor.
As has been the case in other similar episodes, by Wednesday no senior member of Modi’s government had commented.
“Top leaders (of the ruling party) never come out and condemn these hate campaigns. Because they are totally silent, they seem to be condoning such behavior,” said political analyst Parsa Venkateshwar Rao.
“This creates an atmosphere of hatred all over,” he said.

India reports 63,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated 14 October 2020
AP

India reports 63,000 new coronavirus cases

  • India’s average number of daily cases dropped to 72,576 last week from 92,830 during the week of Sept. 9-15
Updated 14 October 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India has confirmed more than 63,000 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of over 8,000 from the previous day but still far fewer than it was reporting a month ago, when the virus was at its peak in the country.
The Health Ministry reported 63,509 new cases on Wednesday, raising India’s total to more than 7.2 million, second in the world behind the US.
The ministry also reported 730 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 110,586. The country was seeing more than 1,000 deaths per day last month.
According to the Health Ministry, India’s average number of daily cases dropped to 72,576 last week from 92,830 during the week of Sept. 9-15, when the virus peaked. Over the last month, the country has been seeing a trend of declining cases on a week-to-week basis.

