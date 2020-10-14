Turkish survey ship begins operations in east Mediterranean

You are here

Turkey withdrew the Oruc Reis from contested waters in the region last month to ‘allow diplomacy.’ (AFP)
Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: A Turkish seismic survey ship has reached the location in the eastern Mediterranean where it will operate and was beginning to take readings on Wednesday, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.
In a move reviving tensions with Greece, Ankara sent the Oruc Reis vessel to a disputed area near the Greek island of Kastellorizo off Turkey’s coast on Monday. Greece said it was a “major escalation” of their dispute over maritime rights and claims to hydrocarbon resources in the region.
“Oruc Reis has reached the area in the eastern Mediterranean where it will carry out its activities. Tests began yesterday and we are beginning to receive the first seismic readings today,” Donmez told a conference by video link.
Turkey had withdrawn the vessel from contested waters in the region last month to “allow diplomacy” before a European Union summit at which sanctions against Turkey were discussed.
On Tuesday, the United States slammed Turkey’s decision to send the vessel back, accusing Ankara of unilaterally stoking tensions and “deliberately” complicating the resumption of talks with Greece.

UN access to decaying Yemen tanker could take weeks, say sources

Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: A United Nations team will have to wait several weeks to access a deteriorating tanker off Yemen’s shore that is threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil in the Red Sea, two UN sources told Reuters.
The United Nations has warned that the Safer, stranded since 2015, could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster near Alaska, but access to the vessel has been complicated by the war in Yemen.
Yemen’s Houthi movement, which controls the area where the tanker is moored and the national oil firm that owns it, agreed in July to allow a technical team to assess the ship and conduct whatever repairs may be feasible.
But the two sources said that it could take another seven weeks to finalize details of the agreement and logistics, with the coronavirus pandemic further complicating planning.
The deal includes the eventual sale of the oil on board with proceeds divided between Houthi authorities and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which the movement ousted from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.
Some diplomats say there are still doubts about the mission as Houthi officials had last year reneged on granting access.
The Safer, built in 1974, is moored off the Ras Issa oil terminal, 60 km (40 miles) north of the port of Hodeidah.
The area is held by the Houthis, but the high seas are controlled by a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the movement and has prevented it from selling oil.
UN and Houthi officials say water has entered the Safer’s engine room at least twice since 2015. The latest leak in May was plugged by Safer Corp. divers and Houthi naval units.
While the Houthis can fix small leaks it remains unclear how long such repairs can hold, UN officials and experts said.
Last month, Riyadh warned that an “oil spot” was seen in a shipping transit area 31 miles (50 km) west of the tanker.
The United Nations says a major rupture could severely harm Red Sea ecosystems and shut Hodeidah port, Yemen’s main entry point for imports and aid.

