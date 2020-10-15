Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to reduce tax evasion

You are here

The council also discussed ways to boost the services of the Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia). (SPA)
The Saudi Shoura Council on Wednesday urged the General Authority for Zakat and Tax to increase efforts to collect value-added tax from social media celebrities and take measures to reduce tax evasion.
Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh chaired the virtual session of the council, which directed the Non-oil Revenue Development Center to assign a neutral body to study the socioeconomic impacts of nonoil revenue development initiatives.
The center aims to implement a unified strategy to develop the Kingdom’s nonoil revenues and improve government agencies’ revenue generation mechanisms.
The Shoura Council called on the Ministry of Education and the Council of University Affairs to support independent functioning of universities within their official framework and to take effective measures to ensure protection of intellectual property and uphold ethics of scientific research.
The council urged the Transport Ministry to expedite work on the improvement of the Kingdom’s road infrastructure and ensure proper and regular maintenance of roads as per international standards. SPA Riyadh
The council also discussed ways to boost the services of the Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia). Several suggestions were made for Saudia, which included introduction of small-sized aircraft for domestic routes and improvement in the airlines customer services to boost its revenues.
 

Saeed M. Al-Ghamdi is managing director and CEO of the new bank that resulted from the merger between the National Commercial Bank (NCB) and the Samba Financial Group.
Before that, he was chairman of the NCB, building up more than 31 years of experience in leading positions in the Saudi financial and banking sector. He was appointed as chairman in May 2018 to lead a new era of achievements and transformation for the bank.
Al-Ghamdi served as CEO and board member of the NCB from 2013 to 2018. He led the NCB to the forefront of the Saudi Arabian banking industry for five consecutive years by driving digital transformation across the organization, developing the company’s business model and optimizing its operational efficiency to make it a leading financial institution in the Kingdom.
He has also been chairman of NCB Capital and the Saudi Credit Bureau. He serves on the board of the Real Estate General Authority and Misk Foundation and is a member of the consultative board of the College of Industrial Management at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
He began his career at the Ministry of Defense and Aviation where he served as a computer engineer. Al-Ghamdi later moved into the banking industry and began a new career with Al-Rajhi Bank 1991, assuming several positions, including chief information officer, chief operating officer, general manager of the Retail Banking Group and vice president of the bank.
Before joining NCB, Al-Ghamdi worked as an adviser to the Governor  of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, and was an adviser to the chairman of the board of directors of the NCB. He has also held a number of board memberships in Saudi Arabia and abroad during his career.
Al-Ghamdi holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of
Petroleum and Minerals.

