You are here

  • Home
  • Meet the Saudi-based producer behind ‘Aya and Yusuf’

Meet the Saudi-based producer behind ‘Aya and Yusuf’

Short Url

https://arab.news/rbsqg

Updated 15 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Meet the Saudi-based producer behind ‘Aya and Yusuf’

  • Sara Sawaf on her drive to create content that is ‘spiritually educational, in a fun way’
Updated 15 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: It was both maternal instinct and a bright idea that led Saudi Arabia-based Syrian entrepreneur Sara Sawaf to found an animation company that eventually spawned the children’s edutainment series “Aya and Yusuf,” which debuted this year.

Sawaf had no prior experience in the industry when she founded Aya Animations in 2015, but she tells Arab News that she felt she had to do it so that her children could have some quality TV to watch.

“About five years ago, when my daughter was two years old, I was looking for content that was spiritually or morally educational, in a fun way,” she says. But, particularly when it came to Arabic language content, she explains, she was unable to find anything that met her requirements. “And if I did, it wasn't really comparable to what children are watching today on Disney, Cartoon Network, and all these other famous channels,” she adds.




Sawaf had no prior experience in the industry when she founded Aya Animations in 2015. Supplied

It took five years of hard work, and a steep learning curve, to finally release the show. It premiered earlier this year (albeit only the English version) on Aya Animations website and other platforms, including Amazon Prime.

The Arabic version will be available soon, Sawaf says. “For this, we are speaking with big networks and we're trying to lock down the best deal to release ‘Aya and Yusuf’ in Arabic regionally.”

The 10-episode series, named after Sawaf’s own kids, follows the daily adventures of six-year-old twins Aya and Yusuf, who, in each episode, encounter a situation that ultimately teaches them positive values including patience, teamwork, and a love for the environment. The show also regularly refers to the Quran — a religious element that Sawaf wanted to include in the show, although she stresses that she has no concerns that this could mean it can only really appeal to a Muslim audience.

"You'd have to watch it to (decide)," Sawaf replies when asked whether the show could alienate children from other religions — pointing out that the values promoted in the show are universal.

Indeed, the biggest audiences for “Aya and Yusuf,” according to Sawaf, are the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, with the most purchases coming from the US.

She points out that in many Western countries there is a push for diversity in the education sector — or at least a greater awareness of the need to discuss diversity with children.




Portrait of Saudi Arabia-based Syrian entrepreneur Sara Sawaf. Supplied

"To learn about other cultures is huge, especially in the UK. I know it's part of their curriculum to actually learn about other religions, other faiths,” Sawaf says. “They respect seeing differences.”

Sawaf adds that when she was conceptualizing the show, she was keen for it to present a positive view of Islam, in part to combat the growing Islamophobia she felt was perpetuated by mainstream Western media.

She says she wanted to present content that has Islamic references that “are modern, that don't have an agenda behind them, don't have an extremist view behind them.”

The show has resonated strongly with a lot of parents, Sawaf says, not only because of its potential as an educational resource for their kids, but most notably for its regional relevance.

"They feel like this is something they can relate to as a regional cartoon — something with an Arab origin,” she says. “(Parents) found that this is something they want their kids to be exposed to, something that they can connect to.”

Sawaf says she and her team are currently pushing for “Aya and Yusuf” to be formally incorporated into school curricula too, furthering her goal of presenting kids with fun, spiritually enlightening content.




The father in “Aya and Yusuf” is voiced by Los Angeles-based Omar Offendum (L), an acclaimed Saudi-born Syrian rapper. Supplied

"This is something we have already started to develop as a team in the backend, developing activities around our series for schools to implement in their classrooms,” she explains. &quot;Because the values that we're teaching — patience, kind words, teamwork — these are all values that teachers and parents want to instill in their children from a young age.”

As the mother of two young kids herself, Sawaf understands what a challenge it can be to grab, and retain, the attention of students, especially with the new online learning setup brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we'e doing is going the extra step to help teachers and parents at home to create an activity board that they can use with their children, based around these values, to make sure that these values are reinforced,” she says.

The success of Sawaf’s “Aya and Yusuf” is down to the collective effort of an international team of illustrators, animators, and other production-crew members including award-winning Spanish director Alfonso Rodriguez, who has previously worked on the Spanish children’s animation “Pocoyo.”

Prominent Palestinian actor Waleed Zuaiter, who’s starred in “Baghdad Central” and produced the Oscar-nominated film “Omar,” is also part of the “Aya and Yusuf” team as the voice of the twins’ grandfather.

The father in “Aya and Yusuf” is voiced by Los Angeles-based Omar Offendum, an acclaimed Saudi-born Syrian rapper who is known for his blend of hip-hop and Arabic poetry.

The show’s soundtrack composer is also a prominent figure in the industry — Sami Matar, who has worked with major production houses and entertainment companies including Dreamworks, Electronic Arts, and Sony. Sawaf says the support of these well-established Arab artists has given her further inspiration and determination to continue with her project.

“As someone with a vision of having a social impact, it is encouraging and fueling to have established individuals in their fields be involved and be part of this project,” she says.

Looking ahead, Sawaf says she wants to expand the influence of her work through partnerships to build a global audience in the hope of creating a better world, not just for the real-life Aya and Yusuf, but for the rest of their generation too.

Topics: Aya and Yusuf

‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky:’ The joys, angst of a K-pop group

Updated 15 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky:’ The joys, angst of a K-pop group

Updated 15 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: It has taken only a couple of years for Blackpink to become one of the biggest girl bands in the world, with members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa continuing to smash new records.

They were the first K-pop girl group to play at the Coachella music festival and to reach 1 billion YouTube views. They broke three Guinness World Records with the single “Kill This Love,” and are the most subscribed female group on YouTube.

But how did they manage to do all of this?

Caroline Suh’s Netflix documentary, “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” presents in just under 80 minutes a visually rich story of each of the group’s four women in their 20s.

Blackpink came into existence in 2016 only to touch the skies in just three years, becoming an unbelievable sensation. Supplied

The work, now on Netflix, happily does not turn out to be an exercise in color, gloss, and high fashion, but draws us into the women’s personal lives and rigorous schedules, which were stressful and involved sacrifice, comparable to the kind of tough regime that Olympic athletes undergo in their race toward gold.

Blackpink came into existence in 2016 only to touch the skies in just three years, becoming an unbelievable sensation. That happened at Coachella in the US, where the spectators, thousands of them, went delirious watching the women sing and dance.

Suh splendidly balances the team’s professional life by presenting hit songs such as “Whistle,” “Kill This Love,” and “I’m Ready for Love,” with their personal joys and even griefs. Her attempt to humanize the quartet is gloriously lovely.

The director introduces each group member in a very leisurely way, in places far away from the noise and din of the madly cheering crowds.

Rose is Korean, grew up in Australia, but was born in New Zealand, while Jisoo was born and raised in Korea. Lisa comes from Thailand and was a rapper and lead dancer before joining YG Entertainment. “I have been dancing since I was in kindergarten,” she said. Jennie was always “super shy.” She was born in Korea but moved to New Zealand when she was 10 years old.

Behind the glitz and high living, first-class hotels, and business-class travel (or was it first), the young women missed their homes and families, especially during their long tours, sometimes stretching months on end.

“I would talk to my mother every day,” one of them said. One can sense wistfulness, the creeping loneliness and quiet that follow every concert. Then there were those missed experiences. “A lot of people make memories as a high-school student, but I never had that,” Jennie said.

Lalisa Manoban in Blackpink: Light Up the Sky. Supplied

The quartet’s training began in their early teens, and they could see their families once in two weeks. Suh incorporates audition videos of the girls before they were picked by YG, which looked out for that quality that goes hand-in-hand with stardom.

Suh’s documentary is wonderfully intimate, and between the concerts, she incorporates the fears and fancies of the women. They are nervous at their first meeting with journalists and bloggers, and the natural bonding among the four gives them a kind of warmth and strength to face the challenges of an extremely competitive profession.

But will they be together once the Blackpink phenomena ends? “The thing is, you can never tell how long it will last,” Rose said.

Topics: Blackpink Blackpink: Light Up the Sky

Latest updates

RAF destroys Daesh cell in Iraq
Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie clash in Abu Dhabi with title shot awaiting the winner
Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire marred by aid delay, accusations of new attacks
UK queen visits Novichok lab in first outing since COVID-19 lockdown
‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky:’ The joys, angst of a K-pop group

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.