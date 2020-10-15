You are here

Russia reports 13,754 new coronavirus cases

With 1,354,163 infections, the country of around 145 million has the world's fourth largest number of cases, behind only the United States, India and Brazil.
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports 13,754 new coronavirus cases

  The country of around 145 million has the world's fourth largest number of cases
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday recorded 13,754 new coronavirus cases and a record high of 286 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 23,491.
With 1,354,163 infections, the country of around 145 million has the world’s fourth largest number of cases, behind only the United States, India and Brazil.

Topics: Coronavirus

Czech Republic’s daily COVID-19 cases tally hits new record

Updated 15 October 2020
Reuters

Czech Republic's daily COVID-19 cases tally hits new record

  The number of total cases detected since the outbreak hit in March has nearly doubled in October alone to 139,290
Updated 15 October 2020
Reuters

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic reported 9,544 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.
The number of total cases detected since the outbreak hit in March has nearly doubled in October alone, to 139,290, as the country of 10.7 million people faces one of the world’s largest surges in infections.

Topics: Coronavirus

