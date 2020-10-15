Russia reports 13,754 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday recorded 13,754 new coronavirus cases and a record high of 286 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 23,491.
With 1,354,163 infections, the country of around 145 million has the world’s fourth largest number of cases, behind only the United States, India and Brazil.
