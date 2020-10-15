Russia reports 13,754 new coronavirus cases

Czech Republic’s daily COVID-19 cases tally hits new record

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic reported 9,544 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The number of total cases detected since the outbreak hit in March has nearly doubled in October alone, to 139,290, as the country of 10.7 million people faces one of the world’s largest surges in infections.