Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, Misk Academy sign deal to train jobseekers

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has signed a partnership agreement with the Misk Academy to support implementation of an e-training program for the national workforce, and to improve the chances of employment in the private sector.
The areas of training covered by the agreement are business analysis, digital marketing, data analysis, data engineering, predictive business analytics, machine learning, deep learning, web application interface, integrated web development, IOS development, programming and autonomous vehicles. Applications should be submitted on the national e-training platform doroob.sa.
