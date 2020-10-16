You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, Misk Academy sign deal to train jobseekers

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, Misk Academy sign deal to train jobseekers

Short Url

https://arab.news/58fa7

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, Misk Academy sign deal to train jobseekers

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has signed a partnership agreement with the Misk Academy to support implementation of an e-training program for the national workforce, and to improve the chances of employment in the private sector.
The areas of training covered by the agreement are business analysis, digital marketing, data analysis, data engineering, predictive business analytics, machine learning, deep learning, web application interface, integrated web development, IOS development, programming and autonomous vehicles. Applications should be submitted on the national e-training platform doroob.sa.

Topics: Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) MISK ACADEMY

Related

Corporate News
Samsung partners with Misk Academy for online course on AI
Corporate News
Misk Academy, GE partner to develop Saudi skills

What We Are Eating Today: Dots doughnuts

Updated 5 min 56 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Dots doughnuts

Updated 5 min 56 sec ago
Nada Hameed

If it is fresh, hand-crafted doughnuts you crave, Dots in Jeddah hits the spot.
The artisan doughnut shop, located in the city’s Ash Shati district, offers a range of recipes and flavors to satisfy most tastes.
Minis, topped, filled, rounded, balls, and square shape, Dots’ products come in a variety of flavors that include strawberry shortcake, pistachio raspberry, sunflower seeds, banana fritter, and lemon and sea salt.
A best-seller is its birthday cake doughnut, topped with sprinkles and filled with vanilla cream for an anniversary treat. There is also the option to have vanilla ice cream in the middle.
Dots’ cake-texture doughnuts melt in the mouth and the company’s DIY fun kit contains 10 frozen doughs, complete with glazing and topping, that customers can deep-fry at home.
The shop also offers cold-brew coffees, iced tea, and hot drinks, and products are available via delivery apps Mrsool and Lugmety.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

Lifestyle
What We Are Eating Today: Shaze
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Vago Cheese

Latest updates

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, Misk Academy sign deal to train jobseekers
What We Are Eating Today: Dots doughnuts
Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority issues new controls for cloud services
Airlines report huge demand from stranded expats wishing to return to Saudi Arabia
Ali Al-Asiri, CEO of Saudi e-government program Yesser

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.