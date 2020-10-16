You are here

  Greece blames Turkey for holding foreign minister's plane

Greece blames Turkey for holding foreign minister’s plane

Greece says the plane carrying Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, had been deliberately held up. (AP)
Updated 16 October 2020
Reuters

Greece blames Turkey for holding foreign minister’s plane

Updated 16 October 2020
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace.
Turkey denied the accusation, saying the aircraft had taken off from Iraq without a flight plan but had been allowed to pass once one was procured.
Tensions between the two NATO allies, locked in a dispute over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, have been simmering amid claims and counter-claims to marine areas thought to be rich in natural gas.
“It is one more provocation in Turkey’s series of provocations,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. “I hope the incident is not repeated in the future.”
He said Greece’s Foreign Ministry had complained to the Turkish authorities.
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy dismissed the suggestion that the plane carrying Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had been deliberately held up as a provocation to Athens.
“The plane in question took off from Iraq without presenting a flight plan. When the plane entered our air space, a flight plan was urgently requested from Iraqi authorities, and the flight was safely carried out after the plan was received,” he said.
He said Turkey had granted permission to a Greek request for the minister’s plane to pass over its air space en route to Iraq on Oct. 14.
After that plane malfunctioned in Iraq, Greece sent a second aircraft which was also granted permission to fly through Turkish air space, “with the same flight permission number, without any delay,” Aksoy said.
Separately on Thursday, France and Germany accused Turkey of continuing to provoke the EU with its actions in the eastern Mediterranean, and gave it a week to clarify its positions.
 

Finance minister says Iraq's leaders willing to make reforms

Updated 16 October 2020
AP

Finance minister says Iraq's leaders willing to make reforms

  • Low oil prices have slashed state coffers in the crude-exporting country by nearly half
  • Over-reliance on oil has limited the government's ability to seek out other income
Updated 16 October 2020
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq's finance minister said Thursday there is growing political will to undertake drastic reforms needed for the country to tackle a daunting liquidity crisis, which has pushed Iraq to the brink of collapse.
“There is more will now than there was five months ago,” Finance Minister Ali Allawi told The Associated Press. “Now, I think there is recognition that unless oil prices go up miraculously, this is something we have to cope with and manage.”
Low oil prices have slashed state coffers in the crude-exporting country by nearly half, and over-reliance on oil has limited the government's ability to seek out other income. A widening month-to-month deficit has cast uncertainty over how future payments will be made for public wages, external debts and essential imports of food and medicine.
Iraq's unsustainable economy, laid bare by fiscal pressures spurred by spiraling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, is a long-standing problem that has flummoxed reformists for over a decade.
This week, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government issued a much-anticipated 95-page “white paper” for economic reform that, if implemented, would prompt a drastic overhaul of the entire system within three to five years.
“It is a paper designed to create a strategic and policy framework for a new Iraqi economy,” said Allawi. "In the end of this period of change and reform ... we are supposed to have a restructured and more dynamic economy, that is the point of it.”
The absence of support from major political elites has undermined similar efforts in the past. Al-Kadhimi's government still depends on an endorsement by Parliament for the vision to gain steam.
“There is less denial, before it was all denial," said Allawi.
With oil prices not expected to rebound in the near-term, only reforms will see Iraq avoid an economic catastrophe, top officials in al-Kadhimi’s government, including Allawi, have repeatedly said. The future of the project faces a major test: Parliament endorsement in the form of a binding resolution or legislation.
Later, aspects of the plan outlined in the paper will be incorporated into the 2021 budget, said Allawi, something that will also require a parliament vote. Government subsidies in the electricity and oil sectors will face particular scrutiny.
In September, Iraq made $3.16 billion in oil exports, which accounts for 90% of state revenue — less than half of the $7 billion needed to pay for salaries, pensions, imports and debts. September salaries were delayed and the payment of October wages depends largely on the government borrowing internally. A previous bill allowing for $12 billion in internal borrowing has been used up; a new one, asking for $35 billion, faces a parliament vote.
“I hope parliament will approve it,” said Allawi of the bill. “If it doesn’t, we have potential for other alternatives, but it will be more difficult.”
Iraq's dollar reserves stand at $53 billion.

