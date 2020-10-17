You are here

For Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis, return plan is fraught with risk

A displaced woman sits on the road as she heads back to Sinjar following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and economic crisis, near Dohuk, Iraq. (Reuters)
Updated 17 October 2020
Reuters

  • Under the plan for Sinjar, the Baghdad and Irbil governments would choose a new mayor and administrators and appoint 2,500 new local security personnel
DOHUK/IRAQ: The Yazidis of northern Iraq, an ancient religious minority brutally persecuted by Daesh, want nothing more than peace, security and a better life in their home town of Sinjar — but they want it on their terms.
Many there distrust a new security and reconstruction plan unveiled this week by the Baghdad government and Kurdish regional authorities which hailed it as a “historic” agreement.
“The deal could pacify Sinjar — but it might also make the situation even worse,” said Talal Saleh, a Yazidi in exile in nearby Kurdistan.
The Yazidis have suffered since Daesh marauded into Sinjar in 2014, one of the extremist group’s conquests that shocked the West into military action to stop it.
Daesh viewed the Yazidis as devil worshippers for their faith that combines Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim beliefs.
It slaughtered more than 3,000 Yazidis, enslaved 7,000 women and girls and displaced most of its 550,000-strong community.
Since Daesh was driven out of Sinjar by US-backed Kurdish forces in 2015, the town and its surrounding areas are controlled by a patchwork of armed groups including the Iraqi Army, Shiite militia, and Yazidi and Kurdish militants with different loyalties.
The government plan would enforce security and allow the return of tens of thousands of Yazidis afraid to go back because of a lack of security and basic services, according to the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
But many Sinjar natives feel the plan is vague, dictated by Baghdad and the Kurdish capital of Irbil. They say it has not included them and entails security reforms that could mean more division and violence.

Yazidis distrust a new security and reconstruction plan unveiled this week by the Baghdad government and Kurdish regional authorities which hailed it as a ‘historic’ agreement.

“The PKK and their Yazidi allies are not just going to leave Sinjar without a fight,” Saleh said.
The security arrangements include booting out the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group that has fought a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and bases itself in northern Iraq.
It would also drive out PKK “affiliates,” an apparent reference to a Yazidi force of hundreds of fighters.

Escape
The PKK with Yazidi volunteers helped thousands of Yazidis escape the Daesh onslaught to Syria after the Iraqi Army fled many areas of Nineveh province and Irbil’s peshmerga forces retreated. The peshmerga returned to help recapture Sinjar with US air support.
The PKK is under attack by Turkish forces in Iraq and exists uneasily alongside the peshmerga and the Iraqi Army.
The army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Iraq’s state paramilitary body dominated by Shiite militias, would oversee the ejection of the PKK, according to a copy the plan seen by Reuters.
Some locals fear this could split up families where siblings sometimes belong to different militias, forces and groups. The Yazidis also have their own force in the PMF, separate to the Yazidi PKK affiliate.
“There are about six political groups in Sinjar now. Brothers belonging to the same family each join different parties,” said Akram Rasho, another displaced Yazidi in Kurdistan. Baghdad and Irbil defend the plan. “This is a good step to solve problems,” said Kurdistan government spokesman Jotiar Adil. Sinjar has also been caught up in a territorial dispute between Baghdad and Irbil since a failed Kurdish bid for full independence in 2017.
Under the plan for Sinjar, the Baghdad and Irbil governments would choose a new mayor and administrators and appoint 2,500 new local security personnel.
Supporters of the PKK suspect those would include returning Yazidis affiliated with the peshmerga.
At a demonstration against the deal in Sinjar on Sunday, Yazidi tribal leader Shamo Khadida shouted, “Sinjar belongs to its people and we are the people.”
Others distance themselves from the politics and simply want to see delivery of services on the ground.
“If actual efforts are made to improve our situation, the people of Sinjar will find agreement,” said Rasho.

352 Yemenis released on second day of prisoner swap

  • The exchange of prisoners was brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross
ALMUKALLA: At least five planes managed by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday ferried 352 prisoners to Yemeni airports in the last phase of a major prisoner swap, the ICRC, local officials and residents said.

The ICRC said its planes transferred 1,056 former prisoners over two days on several flights between Aden, Sanaa and Seiyun airports.

“We’re happy to see the completion of the release and transfer of 1,056 former detainees, which was carried out with the Yemen Red Crescent and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority,” the ICRC said. “We’re encouraged by this success and hope that it leads to more steps toward the transfer and release of more detainees in the future.”   

Majed Fadhail, deputy minister of human rights, told Arab News that 151 government prisoners were traded with 201 Houthis on the second day of the operation.

A day earlier, the Yemeni government traded 470 Houthis with 221 of its prisoners, including five journalists, in addition to 15 Saudis and four Sudanese, under a UN-sponsored deal. The two-day operation was described by the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, as the largest of “its kind in the history of the conflict in Yemen.”

Official media reported on Thursday that Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered necessary medical services for some of the released. At the same time, hundreds gathered on Friday in the government-controlled cities of Aden and Seiyun to welcome the freed prisoners. Several large buses carrying dozens of former abductees forced their way into a large number of people who were carrying the Yemeni flag and flowers.

