You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo blames Turkey for inflaming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Opinion

Dr. John C. Hulsman

Erdogan’s Turkey in danger of imperial overstretch

Read article

Pompeo blames Turkey for inflaming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Armenian-Americans in Washington, DC, protest against the conflict between Azerbaijan and the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8zq5u

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Pompeo blames Turkey for inflaming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region

  • EU members infuriated as Erdogan widens confrontation with Greece over east Mediterranean
  • Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave by arming the Azeris. 

Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting.

Pompeo said Turkey had worsened the conflict by providing resources to Azerbaijan. A diplomatic resolution was needed, rather than “third-party countries coming in to lend their firepower to what is already a powder keg of a situation,” he said in an interview with broadcaster WSB Atlanta.

Ankara accuses Armenia of illegally occupying Azeri territory. Armenia says Turkey has encouraged Azerbaijan to pursue a military solution to the conflict, putting Armenian civilians in danger.

Turkey has increased military exports sixfold this year to its close ally Azerbaijan.  There were further signs on Friday that a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreed upon  last Saturday to allow the sides to swap detainees and the bodies of those killed had all but broken down.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Greece expressed concern over Turkey’s “meddling,” as the Greek foreign minister visited Yerevan to back Armenia. “Turkey’s meddling in the Karabakh conflict causes us concerns,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in Yerevan, speaking alongside his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Armenia and Greece “have a “shared problem — Turkey,” Dendias said, accusing Ankara of “ignoring the EU’s calls to respect international law.”

Turkey’s confrontation with Greece in the east Mediterranean has intensified, following accusations from powerful EU member states that Ankara was “provoking” Brussels with its acts.

Its decision to resend its vessel, Oruc Reis, to contested waters off Greek islands to resume gas exploration has infuriated the EU, and the bloc’s leaders discussed the crisis.

“The European Council urges Turkey to reverse these actions and work for the easing of tensions in a consistent and sustained manner,” a final meeting report said.

“Turkey remains consistent in its aggressive behavior,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Charles Ellinas, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had missed a good opportunity by sending back the Oruc Reis.

“By doing so he snapped the EU and particularly Germany that put so much into bringing Greece and Turkey back from confrontation into discussions,” he said. 

“They will still give Ankara time, possibly to the start of December, to return to the original plans and commence discussions with Greece. This is the preferred way forward by the EU but, if aggressive actions continue beyond that, then the EU will be forced to act.”

 

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia Azerbaijan

Related

World
Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 633 since start of conflict
World
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll rises

Fastest-ever growth in global virus cases as US tops 8 million

Updated 17 October 2020
AFP

Fastest-ever growth in global virus cases as US tops 8 million

  • India is second with 7.4 million cases and Brazil has 5.1 million
  • European countries tighten measures as second wave of COVID-19 strikes
Updated 17 October 2020
AFP

PARIS: Coronavirus cases in the United States topped eight million Friday as the world saw the highest-ever number reported in a single day, while European countries tightened measures to control the pandemic’s spread.
The running US case tally from Johns Hopkins University is the highest in the world, followed by India at 7.4 million cases and Brazil with 5.1 million.
America has also suffered the most coronavirus deaths of any country, at over 218,000.
Worldwide, more than 400,000 new cases were reported on Friday alone, according to an AFP tally based on official data — a figure only partly explained by increased testing since the first wave of the pandemic in March-April.
Across Europe, the average number of daily infections leapt 44 percent in a single week to over 121,000.
“It’s terrible. It feels to me like being back in March,” said Hocine Saal, head of the emergency service at the hospital in the Paris suburb of Montreuil, adding that rising numbers of non-coronavirus patients made coping “really difficult.”
On Friday, Paris and other French cities marked their final night before an anti-virus curfew comes into effect, and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Georges Gilkinet said bars and restaurants would be closed for four weeks starting Monday as “our hospitals are clogged.”
But in neighboring Germany a Berlin court overturned nighttime restrictions.
In England, millions of people were just hours away from stricter measures, including a ban on household mixing, while bars and restaurants closed in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia.
In Greece, the densely populated northern area of Kozani went into a new lockdown.
By imposing restrictions in certain regions only, or only during certain hours of the day, governments are trying to slow the spread of the pandemic while sparing their battered economies a damaging full-scale lockdown.
In the US, the government said its budget deficit in the year to September surged 281 percent to $3.1 trillion, after Washington massively increased spending to support activity through the outbreak.
The previous record was $1.4 trillion in 2009, during the global financial crisis.
On Friday, the number killed by the coronavirus so far topped 1.1 million worldwide, from almost 39 million cases.

Remdesivir's efficacy doubted
Meanwhile, hopes for one of the most promising coronavirus treatments, the antiviral drug remdesivir, were dashed when a study backed by the World Health Organization found it does little to prevent deaths from the disease.
But pharma giant Pfizer said that if safety data expected in the third week of November are positive, it will apply for emergency use authorization in the US for its coronavirus vaccine.
Massachusetts-based Moderna has already said it aims to apply for authorization for its candidate on November 25.
Funded by the US government, both companies have been running large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials since July and have already begun producing doses, with tens of millions potentially available by the end of the year.
But experts warn that even when vaccines are approved, it will take many months until they are widely available.
“We are operating at the speed of science. This means we may know whether or not our vaccine is effective by the end of October,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla wrote in an open letter.

Curfew in France
In France, the curfew affecting some 20 million people in Paris and eight other cities was due to start at midnight, and then come fully into force later Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 am over the coming weeks.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex (2ndR) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (R) meets medical staff at a Covid-19 test center located in the former 4th district City Hall in Paris on October 15, 2020. (AFP / POOL / Ludovic Marin)

While it has broad public support, officials are worried about the heavy social and economic costs of a measure set to last at least a month.
In many European countries, infection controls have led to a backlash from defiant local authorities and businesses desperate to make ends meet.
Marseille’s mayor Michele Rubirola — herself a doctor — said the curfew resulted from the French government’s insufficient efforts to bolster hospital systems, costing residents “their daily pleasures (and) their freedom,” and also harming hospitality businesses.

Similar unease was felt in England where London and seven other areas were facing new restrictions from Saturday, riling leaders in hard-hit northwest England, especially Manchester.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged the restrictions were “far from a pain-free course of action.”
“But I must stress the situation in Greater Manchester is grave and it worsens with each passing day,” he added.

Police officers try to assist a man in Soho, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19, in London, on Oct. 16, 2020. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Over in Berlin, irate restaurant owners successfully challenged in court an order to close bars and eateries from 11 pm.
Judges said “it was not apparent” such a measure could help fight coronavirus.
The suspension echoed a similar court ruling in Madrid earlier this month that canceled restrictions on 4.5 million people in and around the capital.
In Barcelona, people working in hospitality took to the streets, banging pots and pans and throwing eggs at the town hall after bars and restaurants were shut.
And in Brussels, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin had to leave an EU summit after coming into contact with an infected person.
The infection risks prompted some leaders to urge the bloc a return to virtual meetings, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already canceled a summit in Berlin on November 16.

Topics: Coronavirus

Latest updates

Pompeo blames Turkey for inflaming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Foxconn aims to supply to about 3 million electric vehicles by 2027
Sales of first big COVID-19 drug, remdesivir, may disappoint
Hajj minister says Saudi Arabia’s tech triumph ensured successful season
Barclays and Staveley spar in trial over 2008 Qatar deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.