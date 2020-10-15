You are here

  • Home
  • Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll rises

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll rises

A burnt car is seen outside a hospital, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was damaged during recent shelling by Azeri armed forces in Martakert. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzekp

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll rises

  • Azeri President Ilham Aliyev demanded that Armenia "halt attempts to capture liberated territories back"
  • The Armenian prosecutor-general's office said Azeri drones had killed two soldiers in the Vardenis region of Armenia on Wednesday
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

BAKU/YEREVAN: Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank further on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks.
Armenia accused Turkey of blocking flights carrying emergency aid from using its airspace, and Azerbaijan's president warned of "new victims and new bloodshed" from fighting over the mountain enclave that broke out on Sept. 27.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev demanded that Armenia "halt attempts to capture liberated territories back" and said his country would take all regions of Nagorno-Karabakh if Armenia "acts negatively."
Last Saturday's ceasefire, aimed at letting the sides swap detainees and bodies of those killed in the clashes, has had little impact on the fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
In the deadliest flare-up since a 1990s war killed about 30,000 people, 604 Nagorno-Karabakh defence personnel have been killed, ethnic Armenian authorities say.
On Thursday, three Azeri civilians were killed and three were wounded during a funeral in Azerbaijan's Terter region when an artillery shell fell on a cemetery, presidential aid Hikmet Hajiyev said on Twitter.
That would add to Azeri estimates provided on Wednesday that 43 civilians had so far been killed. Baku does not disclose military casualties. The prosecutor's office said earlier on Thursday that two civilians had been wounded in shelling of the Aghdam area.
The Armenian prosecutor-general's office said Azeri drones had killed two soldiers in the Vardenis region of Armenia on Wednesday, raising the Armenian military death toll to five. The servicemen were not involved in military action, it said.
A tweet from Nagorno-Karabakh's ombudsman accused Azerbaijan of using heavy rockets to target civilian infrastructure in the town of Stepanakert.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
International organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, have warned that the conflict, coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, could leave tens of thousands of people in need of aid over coming months.
Zareh Sinanyan, Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, said the delivery of 100 tonnes of aid from the United States was being delayed as Turkey had prohibited Armenia-bound humanitarian aid flights over its airspace.
Armenia's civil aviation committee was told on Wednesday the Qatar Airways flight from Los Angeles was cancelled but gave no reasons, said the committee's head, Tatevik Revazyan.
"We have grounds to claim that Turkey closed the air route deliberately," Revazyan told Reuters, adding alternative routes over Russia or Georgia were being sought.
Turkey's foreign ministry, which handles airspace issues, was not immediately available to comment.
Aside from humanitarian concerns, fears are growing of Russia and Turkey being sucked in. Turkey's military exports to its ally Azerbaijan have risen six-fold this year, data shows, and Armenia has a defence pact with Russia.
In a phone call on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed concerns about the participation of Middle East fighters in the conflict, though Turkey and Azerbaijan deny the presence of such fighters.
The fighting is also close to Azeri pipelines which carry natural gas and oil to international markets. Aliyev accused Armenia on Wednesday of trying to attack the pipelines, a charge that Armenia denied.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

Breaking News
Armenian PM says believes Azerbaijan will continue military action over Nagorno-Karabakh unless Turkey changes its own stance on the issue
World
Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh

UK queen visits Novichok lab in first outing since COVID-19 lockdown

Updated 15 October 2020
Reuters

UK queen visits Novichok lab in first outing since COVID-19 lockdown

  • For her first public outing, Queen Elizabeth she was joined by her grandson Prince William
  • The top secret Defense Science and Technology Laboratory identified the nerve agent used to attack Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter
Updated 15 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth on Thursday was carrying out her first major engagement since a coronavirus lockdown in March, visiting the Porton Down military research facility which was involved in dealing with a 2018 Novichok nerve agent attack.
The 94-year-old monarch, who spent Britain’s national lockdown at Windsor Castle, has carried out her official duties remotely by video or telephone, or at her palace, since social restrictions were introduced. For her first public outing, she was joined by her grandson Prince William.
The top secret Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, in Porton Down in southwest England, identified the nerve agent used to attack Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in the nearby town of Salisbury two years ago.
Britain has accused two Russian agents backed by Moscow of carrying out the attack, a charge the Kremlin has rejected.
During their trip, the royals were due to meet the Porton Down staff and other military personnel who were involved in the Novichok clear-up operation along with scientists helping the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The formal purpose of the trip was to open the lab’s new Energetics Analysis Center, where the queen and the prince will be given a demonstration of a forensics explosives investigation.
They were also due to tour the lab’s Energetic Enclosure to see a display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence.
Porton Down was founded in 1916 as Britain’s chemical and biological weapons laboratory, where defense ministry scientists carried out secret experiments involving some 20,000 servicemen, leading to the death of one from exposure to sarin nerve gas.
Since the 1960s, it has focused on developing countermeasures and defense and security technology, although its secret structure has always led to speculation about its activities.
“No aliens, either alive or dead have ever been taken to Porton Down,” the government’s website says.
Since March, the monarch’s only public appearances have been at Windsor for a military ceremony in June to mark her birthday, and for a ceremony to knight record-breaking charity fundraiser, 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore.
She has also paid private visits to Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham in eastern England, her private residences.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II UK Novichok

Related

World
Queen Elizabeth II to trim costs as COVID-19 hits income
World
Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday marked with smaller ceremony

Latest updates

Saudi geologists aim to unlock Kingdom’s $1.3 trillion mineral wealth
Number of COVID-19 deaths in Saudi Arabia continues to fall with 19 recorded
SRMG appoints new chief executive 
RAF destroys Daesh cell in Iraq
Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie clash in Abu Dhabi with title shot awaiting the winner

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.