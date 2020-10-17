You are here

  • Home
  • Suspect in teacher’s assault in France was Chechen teen

Suspect in teacher’s assault in France was Chechen teen

French police officers stand guard a street in Eragny on Oct. 16, 2020 where a suspect was shot dead by policemen after assaulting a teacher. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwj2w

Updated 17 October 2020
AP

Suspect in teacher’s assault in France was Chechen teen

  • France has seen occasional violence involving its Chechen community in recent months
Updated 17 October 2020
AP

PARIS: A suspect shot dead by police after the decapitation of a history teacher in an attack near Paris Friday was an 18-year-old Chechen, police said.
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said that authorities investigating the horrific killing of the man in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine have also arrested nine suspects, including the grandparents, parents and 17-year-old brother of the attacker.
Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe.
France has seen occasional violence involving its Chechen community in recent months, believed linked to local criminal activity and score-settling.
A police official said the suspect in Friday’s attack armed was shot dead about 600 meters (yards) from where the teacher was killed. He was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun — which fires plastic pellets — and police opened fire after he failed to respond to orders to put down his arms, and acted in a threatening manner.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived quickly at the school on Friday night to denounce what he called a “Islamic terrorist attack.” He urged the nation to stand united against extremism.
“One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught ... the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe,” Macron said.
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said.

Topics: France

Related

Update
World
Man decapitated near Paris, anti-terror probe under way
World
France: 7 in custody after stabbing linked to Charlie Hebdo

India begins selecting people for priority COVID-19 vaccines as over 60,000 more cases recorded

Updated 17 October 2020
Reuters

India begins selecting people for priority COVID-19 vaccines as over 60,000 more cases recorded

  • India has recorded the world's second-largest number of cases after the US
  • Worries have been high that there may be further spikes during the ongoing festival season
Updated 17 October 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s coronavirus infections rose by another 62,212 cases over the previous day and a local media report said on Saturday that the government had begun identifying about 300 million people who would be given the vaccine first when it is ready.
The Times of India said that frontline health and sanitation workers, police officials and elderly people with co-morbidities will get the vaccine on priority.
The plan, which is still in the draft stage, aims to cover 23 percent of the population in the first phase. The final plan is likely to be ready by end October-November, the report said.
The selected individuals will be given an estimated 600 million doses.
Earlier this month, health minister Harsh Vardhan had said that India hopes to receive up to 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by July next year to inoculate about 250 million people.
Officials have said that giving the vaccine to India’s 1.3 billion people will be a mammoth exercise, likely to stretch well into 2022.
India's cumulative tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.43 million on Saturday, having risen by 62,212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
But the number of active infections slipped below 800,000 for the first time in 1.5 months, which the ministry called a significant achievement.
India has recorded the world's second-largest number of cases after the United States and worries have been high that there may be further spikes during the ongoing festival season.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

Latest updates

Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded
First lady makes debut appearance on Omani women’s day
UAE’s culture minister becomes latest govt official to receive coronavirus trial vaccine
India begins selecting people for priority COVID-19 vaccines as over 60,000 more cases recorded
Pro-Iran protesters torch Kurd party offices in Baghdad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.