First Saudi woman to singlehandedly nab a Guinness World Record revealed

Artist Ohud Abdullah Almalki has become the first Saudi woman to achieve a Guinness World Record title singlehandedly with her coffee painting.
Updated 18 October 2020
DUBAI: Artist Ohud Abdullah Almalki has become the first Saudi woman to achieve a Guinness World Record title singlehandedly with her impressive feat — the largest coffee painting in the world using expired granules, illustrating seven leading figures of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This painting is called Naseej 1, and it is spread over 220.968 square meters, 15.84 meters long, and 13.95 meters wide. It is made out of seven connected cotton cloths.

Almalki used approximately 4.5 kg of expired coffee powder and painted all the figures in hues of brown, mixing the coffee powder with water. The edges are done in the “Sadu” style that is a traditional Bedouin decoration style.

“It took me 45 days of continuous work to complete, under the watchful eyes of two witnesses, video recording and drone footage,” Almalki said, according to a press release. “My aim is to remind the world of the centuries-old entente between the two nations.”

The impressive painting features the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as well as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

“This tremendous feat would have been impossible without the support of the people around me. I wish this will contribute to empowering the women in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” the artist added.

DUBAI: Lebanese superstar Maya Diab is set to open Arab Fashion Week, which will be streamed virtually on Facebook Inc. platforms from Oct. 21-24, it was announced this week.

“The entire world is passing through a transitional period of stepping into the new world’s revolution which is governed by technology and artificial intelligence. We… are taking the right steps to ensure our fashion community is ready to be part of the big change” Jacob Abrian, founder and CEO of the Arab Fashion Council, said.

Arab Fashion Week will feature more than 30 fashion designers from across the Middle East, Europe and America, in addition to a day dedicated to Brazilian designers. Fashion enthusiasts will even be able to shop their favorite runway looks directly through Instagram and through the event’s shop-the-runway e-commerce platform.

Panel discussions, interviews and talks will also be held by fashion experts in the region — with everything set to be streamed virtually.

This edition of Arab Fashion Week is presented by Microsoft.

“At a time when all sectors and industries are re-imagining their business models around the globe, the Arab fashion industry is no different, as it is set to drive a significant portion of its business in a challenging year through digital channels. The creative industry at large with its designers, creators, and the entire value chain are looking at new ways to innovate and differentiate, said Ihsan Anabtawi, COO and CMO of Microsoft UAE. “The Microsoft cloud and devices are supporting and empowering fashion designers and everyone in the industry to innovate, create, and collaborate in new ways while helping the industry meet changing customer demand in the digital age.”
 

