First Saudi woman to singlehandedly nab a Guinness World Record revealed

DUBAI: Artist Ohud Abdullah Almalki has become the first Saudi woman to achieve a Guinness World Record title singlehandedly with her impressive feat — the largest coffee painting in the world using expired granules, illustrating seven leading figures of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This painting is called Naseej 1, and it is spread over 220.968 square meters, 15.84 meters long, and 13.95 meters wide. It is made out of seven connected cotton cloths.

Almalki used approximately 4.5 kg of expired coffee powder and painted all the figures in hues of brown, mixing the coffee powder with water. The edges are done in the “Sadu” style that is a traditional Bedouin decoration style.

“It took me 45 days of continuous work to complete, under the watchful eyes of two witnesses, video recording and drone footage,” Almalki said, according to a press release. “My aim is to remind the world of the centuries-old entente between the two nations.”

The impressive painting features the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as well as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

“This tremendous feat would have been impossible without the support of the people around me. I wish this will contribute to empowering the women in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” the artist added.