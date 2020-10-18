You are here

  • Home
  • French premier joins nationwide tributes to beheaded teacher

French premier joins nationwide tributes to beheaded teacher

1 / 5
People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, October 18, 2020. Placard reads "I am a Samuel". (Reuters)
2 / 5
People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, October 18, 2020. (Reuters)
3 / 5
People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, October 18, 2020. Placard reads "I am a teacher". (Reuters)
4 / 5
People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, October 18, 2020. (Reuters)
5 / 5
A man holds the front page of a copy of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo as people gather in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 18, 2020, in homage to history teacher Samuel Paty two days after he was beheaded by an attacker who was shot dead by policemen. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kf23

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

French premier joins nationwide tributes to beheaded teacher

  • Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

PARIS: France’s prime minister joined demonstrators on Sunday who rallied together across the country in tribute to a history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class.
The demonstrations came hours after US President Donald Trump sent France a message of solidarity in the wake of the attack.
Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex stood with citizens, associations and unions demonstrating Sunday on the Place de la Republique in Paris in support of freedom of speech and in memory of the 47-year-old slain teacher.
Some held placards reading “I am Samuel” that echoed the “I am Charlie” rallying cry after the 2015 attack on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. A moment’s silence was observed across the square, broken by applause and a rousing rendition of La Marseillaise, the French national anthem.
Demonstrators also gathered in major cities including Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Nantes, Marseille, Lille and Bordeaux.
French authorities, meanwhile, say they have detained an 11th person following the killing.
Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive was opened. At least four of those detained are family members of the attacker, who had been granted 10-year residency in France as a refugee in March, was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets.
His half-sister joined the Daesh group in Syria in 2014, Ricard said. He didn’t give her name, and it wasn’t clear where she is now.
The prosecutor said a text claiming responsibility and a photograph of the victim were found on the suspect’s phone. He also confirmed that a Twitter account under the name Abdoulakh A belonged to the suspect. It posted a photo of the decapitated head minutes after the attack along with the message “I have executed one of the dogs from hell who dared to put Muhammad down.”
The beheading has upset moderate French Muslims and a group of imams in the Lyon region are holding a special meeting Sunday to discuss what the group called “the appalling assassination of our compatriot by a terrorist who in the name of an uncertain faith committed the irreparable.”
The head of the world’s largest body of Muslim-majority nations has also condemned the killing. In a statement Sunday by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the office of the general secretary, Yousef Al-Othaimeen, reiterated the OIC’s “well-known position of rejecting all forms of extremism, radicalization and terrorism for any reason or motive.”
The attack has provoked a strong international rebuke. US President Donald Trump addressed the killing Saturday night from a political rally in Janesville, Wisconsin.
“On behalf of the United States, I’d like to extend my really sincere condolences to a friend of mine, President (Emmanuel) Macron of France, where they just yesterday had a vicious, vicious Islamic terrorist attack — beheading an innocent teacher near Paris,” he said. “France is having a hard time and Macron’s a great guy.”
___
Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Topics: France teacher beheading

Related

World
Saudi Arabia leads Arab and Muslim world in condemning terrorist murder of French teacher

Prisoner who fought London Daesh attacker to have sentence reduced

Updated 18 October 2020
Arab News

Prisoner who fought London Daesh attacker to have sentence reduced

  • It is not a pardon, but his 17-year sentence will be reduced by 10 months
  • Gallant was on day release during the attack last November, and could apply for parole in June next year
Updated 18 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A convicted murderer who confronted Daesh terrorist Usman Khan during last year’s London Bridge attack is to have his sentence reduced.
Steven Gallant has been granted the royal prerogative of murder, a rare tool of British law that allows for the absolution for a convicted murderer.
It is not a pardon, but his 17-year sentence will be reduced by 10 months. He was on day release during the attack last November, and could apply for parole in June next year.
Gallant was convicted for the murder of firefighter Barrie Jackson, who was attacked outside of a pub in northern England. Gallant targeted Jackson after he was acquitted for the attempted murder of a 64-year-old prostitute.
At the time of his death, Jackson was preparing to attend court to give evidence regarding an accusation of intimidating witnesses to his assault on Rosaleena Capell.
Jackson’s family have backed the decision to free the murderer early. His son Jack said: “I have mixed emotions — but what happened at London Bridge goes to show the reality that people can change.” He added that he would not rule out meeting Gallant.
On the day of the attack last year, Khan was alongside Gallant at a prisoner rehabilitation conference called Learning Together.
When Khan brandished two knives and attacked organizers Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, Gallant used an ornamental narwhal tusk from the venue as a weapon.
He chased Khan out of the building and onto the bridge, where Khan was shot dead by police after he revealed what appeared to be an explosive vest, but later turned out to be a decoy.
Following the attack, Gallant said he “didn’t hesitate” to confront Khan. “I could tell something was wrong and had to help. I saw injured people. Khan was stood in the foyer with two large knives in his hands. He was a clear danger to all,” he said.
Referring to his murder conviction, Gallant said: “It is right I was handed a severe penalty for my actions. Once I’d accepted my punishment, I decided to seek help. When you go to prison, you lose control of your life. Bettering yourself becomes one of the few things you can do while reducing the existing burden on society.”
Neil Hudgell, Gallant’s solicitor, said: “Steve feels a debt of gratitude to all those who helped him to achieve a royal prerogative of mercy. He is passionate about using his knowledge and experiences to help others steer away from crime.”

Topics: London Bridge attack Steven Gallant Usman Khan Daesh

Related

World
London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offenses but released last year

Latest updates

French premier joins nationwide tributes to beheaded teacher
Israel, UAE to sign agreement for 28 weekly flights, ministry says
Pompeo warns of sanctions for any arms sales to Iran
Egyptian grandfather becomes world’s oldest football pro
’Hello you’: Israeli-UAE joint song a YouTube hit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.