  UAE ratifies peace signing agreement with Israel

UAE ratifies peace signing agreement with Israel

UAE council of ministers, headed by Mohammed bin Rashid, vice president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, holds its regular meeting. (Twitter/@uaegov)
  • Confirmation comes ahead of the ahead of the first official visit by a UAE government delegation to Israel
  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says UAE and Israel now better prepared to tackle Iran threat
DUBAI: The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates on Monday approved an agreement to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month, ahead of the first official visit by a UAE government delegation to Israel.
The UAE and Bahrain in September became the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to sign agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, forged largely through shared fears of Iran.
"Together the UAE and Israel will stand better prepared to confront the malign threats from the Iranian regime, their proxies, and other extremist groups," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.
His televised remarks were made at the first Abraham Accords Business Summit held on Monday with the participation of Israeli delegations.
Mnuchin and other US dignitaries will accompany the UAE government delegation to Israel on Tuesday. He arrived in Abu Dhabi from Bahrain, where US officials joined an Israeli delegation on a trip to Manama to sign a communique formalising nascent ties.
The UAE cabinet statement said the Abraham Accord would be "an avenue of peace and stability to support the ambitions of the region's people, and enhance efforts for prosperity and advancement, especially as it paves the way for deepening economic, culture and knowledge ties."
Israel had ratified the deal in a cabinet vote and a parliamentary vote last week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech to parliament on Monday, said the historic treaties would bring real peace between peoples, including economic peace.
"Especially at a time of the coronavirus, this is so important. A peace of investments that will strengthen our economy and allow us to help the citizens of Israel even more," he said.
Israel and the UAE have already signed several commercial deals since mid-August, when they first announced they would normalise ties.
They will ink a deal on Tuesday to allow 28 weekly commercial flights between Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Israel's Transportation Ministry has said
On Monday, they reached a bilateral agreement that will give incentives and protection to investors who make investments in each other's countries.

Topics: UAE Abraham Accords Israel

Hospital: Palestinian official Erekat in critical condition

  • Erekat on Monday was in critical condition and breathing with a ventilator after his coronavirus infection worsened
  • Erekat has been one of the Palestinians’ most recognizable faces over the past 30 years
JERUSALEM: Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat on Monday was in critical condition and breathing with a ventilator after his coronavirus infection worsened overnight, said the Israeli hospital treating him.
Hadassah Medical Center described Erekat’s case as extremely challenging given his history of health problems, including a lung transplant performed in the United States three years ago. It said he suffered from a weak immune system and a bacterial infection in addition to COVID-19.
It said Erekat, 65, was sedated and that its most senior doctors were consulting with international experts on how best to manage such a complicated case.
Erekat has been one of the Palestinians’ most recognizable faces over the past 30 years, serving as their senior negotiator during on-again off-again peace talks. He also was a top aide to the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and the current Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas. A fluent English speaker, the Western-educated Erekat also makes frequent appearances in the media.
Erekat was transferred to Hadassah on Sunday at the request of the Palestinian Authority, despite the Palestinians’ decision this year to sever ties with Israel. The Palestinians cut off ties to protest Israel’s pledge to begin annexing occupied West Bank land as part of President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since frozen the annexation plan.

Topics: Coronavirus Palestinians Saeb Erekat

