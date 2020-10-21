You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches strategy to become global AI leader

Saudi Arabia launches strategy to become global AI leader

Several major partnerships and initiatives are expected to be announced during the course of the two-day summit. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csc45

Updated 21 October 2020
ROMMER M. BALABA

Saudi Arabia launches strategy to become global AI leader

  • Ambitions for 2030 include training 20,000 data and AI specialists and the creation of 300 active data and AI startups
Updated 21 October 2020
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy on Wednesday to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and data by 2030, attracting more than $20 billion in foreign and local investments.

“Saudi Arabia wants to set the best example globally in using AI for the development of a nation,” Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority, said during his opening speech at the Global AI Summit announcing the launch of the National Strategy for Data and AI.

 

Alghamdi also touched on the Kingdom’s other AI and data ambitions for 2030 including training 20,000 data and AI specialists, and attracting the creation of 300 active data and AI startups.

“The strategy aims to make Saudi Arabia the place where the best of data and artificial intelligence is made reality… it sets the foundation and direction upon which we will unlock the potential of data and AI to fulfil our national transformation priorities and establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for data and AI,” he said.

Alghamdi told participants that Saudi Arabia viewed the summit as an annual platform that would take a look at AI in a fresh and positive perspective that “elevates international collaboration over competition” which emphasizes on the potential benefits with the responsible application of artificial intelligence.

“AI’s potential has led to fierce competition between nations to claim global leadership… there has been an overly negative debate on the risks and dangers of AI,” he said.

The inaugural summit, which honors Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20, aims explore artificial intelligence’s role in the new global era and how its transformational potential can be deployed “to create a better future for all.”

Several major partnerships and initiatives are expected to be announced during the course of the two-day summit focused on accelerating AI for sustainable development in low- and middle-income countries, according to Alghamdi, for a more inclusive future and “no one is left is behind.”

Topics: Global AI Summit Saudi Arabia artificial intelligence

Related

Live
Saudi Arabia
Inaugural Global AI Summit opens virtually
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to launch national strategy at AI summit

Saudi Arabia announces 18 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 18 more deaths from COVID-19

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 329,715
  • A total of 5,235 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded 18 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 405 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 92 were announced in Madinah, 44 in Makkah, 34 in Riyadh, 14 in Dhahran,13 in Dammam and 7 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 329,715 after 445 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,235 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and World Bank to bring AI to developing nations
photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia makes golf free for women in bid to grow game

Latest updates

Palestinian official Erekat undergoes bronchostomy
Algerian entrepreneurs to help diversify economy, minister tells World Economic Forum
Saudi Arabia announces 18 more deaths from COVID-19
Working mothers hit back at nursery closures in Jordan
US, Saudi Arabia strengthen links to fight common threats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.