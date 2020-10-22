You are here

Taps and reservoirs run dry as Moroccan drought hits farmers

Drought have drained reservoirs in southern Morocco, threatening crops. (AFP)
Updated 22 October 2020
Reuters

  • The problems caused by increasingly erratic rainfall and the depletion of groundwater are growing every year in Morocco
RABAT: Two years of drought have drained reservoirs in southern Morocco, threatening crops the region relies on and leading to nightly cuts in tap water for an area that is home to a million people.

In a country that relies on farming for two jobs in five and 14 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), the problems caused by increasingly erratic rainfall and the depletion of groundwater are growing every year.

In the rich citrus plantations of El-Guerdan, stretching eastward from the southern city of Agadir, more than half of farmers rely on two dams in the mountains of Aoulouz, 126 km away, to irrigate their trees.

However, that water has been diverted to the tourist hub of Agadir, where mains water has been cut to residential areas every night since Oct. 3 to ensure taps in households did not run entirely dry.

“The priority should go to drinking water,” Agriculture Minister Aziz Akhannouch said in parliament last week.

In El-Guerdan, Youssef Jebha’s crop of clementine oranges has been compromised by reduced water supply, he said, which affects both the quality of fruit and the size of the harvest.

“The available ground water is barely enough to keep the trees alive,” said Jebha, who is head of a regional farmers’ association.

“Saving Agadir should not be at the expense of El-Guerdan farmers,” he added, speaking by phone.

‘We hope for rain’

El-Guerdan is not alone in facing drought. Morocco’s harvest of cereals this year was less than half that of 2019, meaning hundreds of millions of dollars of extra import costs.

Despite lower production, Moroccan exports of fresh produce have risen this year by 8 percent. 

Critics of the government’s agricultural policy say such sales are tantamount to exporting water itself, given the crops use up so many resources.

A report by Morocco’s social and environmental council, an official advisory body, warned that four-fifths of the country’s water resources could vanish over the next 25 years.

It also warned of the risks to social peace due to water scarcity. In 2017, 23 people were arrested after protests over water shortages in the southeastern city of Zagora.

In January the government said it would spend $12 billion on boosting water supply over the next seven years by building new dams and desalination plants.

One $480 million plant, with a daily capacity of 400,000 cubic meters, is expected to start pumping in March, with the water divided between residential areas and farms.

Until then, “We hope for rain,” the agriculture minister said in parliament.

In El-Guerdan, the farmers are digging for water. A new well costs $20,000-30,000. However, “there is no guarantee water can be found due to the depletion of ground reserves,” said Ahmed Bounaama, another farmer.

Saudi investment minister stresses importance of public-private partnership for sustainable growth

  • Falih: Saudi Arabia is taking all measures to identify the challenges facing the business community
RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Wednesday stressed the need for a strong public-private partnership to ensure sustainable growth.
He was addressing a session at the World Digital Summit organized by the Financial Times in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and G20 Saudi Secretariat.
Al-Falih said governments must build real partnerships with the private sector.
Highlighting the importance of investor satisfaction, the minister said “transparency and clarity of regulations” give the business community a sense of security.
He said Saudi Arabia is taking all measures to identify the challenges facing the business community, particularly during the ongoing pandemic.
Al-Falih said the Saudi government has taken several measures to protect investors.
He said the Kingdom’s economy is one of the most resilient economies in the world, and it is evident from the fact that despite the pandemic, Saudi Arabia continued with its development projects.
Al-Falih also highlighted
the important role of youth in a country’s development.
He said the Kingdom considers its people particularly the youth its true wealth.
The Saudi government is taking steps to empower the youth and create opportunities for them to contribute to national development, Al-Falih said.
Experts and business leaders from around the world are taking part in the four-day summit. They will discuss issues related to the digital economy, sustainable development, and creating job opportunities.



 

