Iranian resistance calls for regime leaders to be prosecuted in terrorism case

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

Iran regime’s clandestine pursuit of nuclear weapons

Supporters of Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gather to protest against the death penalty in Iran, Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 22 October 2020
RAY HANANIA

  • NCRI officials who organized an online pre-trial conference with attorneys and supporters said the planned attack shows that the Iranian regime ignores the principles of peace and freedom
  • Iranian embassy counselor Assadollah Assadi and three accomplices are charged with the attempted bombing of a conference hosted by the Paris-based NCRI
CHICAGO: Leaders of the Iranian resistance on Thursday called on the European Union and Western nations to shutter Iranian embassies as the case against four of the regimes’ operatives — including a high-ranking diplomat — accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Paris in 2018 is set to begin next month in Antwerp.

Iranian embassy counselor Assadollah Assadi and three accomplices are charged with the attempted bombing of a conference hosted by the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Iran’s parliament in exile, on June 30, 2018 in Villepinte, Paris.

Assadi was based in Vienna at the time and is a senior member of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). The other three accused are Amir Saadouni, Nasimeh Naami and Mehrdad Arefani. Assadi is named as the coordinator of the attempted bombing of the conference and is accused of providing the materials for the bomb. NCRI officials said thousands of conference attendees could have been killed or injured had the attack not been thwarted.

NCRI officials who organized an online pre-trial conference with attorneys and supporters said the planned attack shows that the Iranian regime ignores the principles of peace and freedom.

Maryam Rajavi, leader of the People's Mujahedin of Iran, an organization seeking to overthrow the Iranian government, and President-elect of the NCRI, said the bombing was handled by Assadi and his three accomplices, but ordered by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, whose power transcends the authority of the President Hassan Rouhani.

“The Iranian regime at the highest level is engaged. The case involves an Iranian diplomat who was carrying a bomb in Europe,” said Rajavi, adding that the bombing would have been the largest in Europe, potentially killing hundreds and possibly thousands of conference attendees.

He urged the European Union to take a firm stand against terrorism and Iran’s policies of violence.

“Europe must set aside all political considerations in this case,” Rajavi, who was one of the conference attendees in 2018, said. “The Iranian leaders must be prosecuted … the cleric regime has become very violent over the past 40 years due to policies of appeasement. What is the European Union going to do with the epicenter of terrorism?”

Officials who spoke at the online conference included the four attorneys representing the NCRI — William Bourdon, Christophe Marchand, Georges-Henri Beauthier,  and Rick Vanreusel.

Also speaking were former CIA Deputy Director of Operations for the National Clandestine Service John Sano, former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Robert Joseph, former Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi, former US Senator Robert Torricelli, and former intelligence agent at the French Directorate-General for External Security and CEO of the European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center Claude Moniquet.

All agreed that stern action must be taken to punish Iran’s government for the attempted terrorist act, and several cautioned that the trial and potential conviction could result in further terrorist acts perpetrated by Iran.

Two of the suspects in the case were arrested in Antwerp with 500 grams of a highly explosive agent, TATP, in their vehicle as well as a detonator. Another was arrested at the Paris conference, which featured several major American officials including former New York Mayor Rudy Giulani, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, and President Trump’s son-in-law and Special Middle East adviser Jared Kushner.

Assadi was arrested while on holiday in Germany and turned over to Belgian authorities for trial.

Tehran has repeatedly dismissed the case as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by Iran’s enemies.

Officials said they are concerned that Iran will launch further terrorist attacks if Assadi and his accomplices are convicted in the Belgium trial.

They noted that Assadi had told police after his arrest that armed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria, as well as in Iran, were “interested in the outcome of his case” and would be “watching from the sidelines” to see how the trial concludes.

Assadi's trial begins on Nov. 27 in Antwerp with the cases expected to continue through December.

France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with militant in Syria

Updated 18 min 46 sec ago
AFP

France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with militant in Syria

  • Anzorov’s suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib
Updated 18 min 46 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The investigation into the murder in France of a teacher for showing caricature of the Prophet Muhammad in class turned to Syria on Thursday, where the killer had a militant contact, a source close to the case said.
Seven people have been charged with being complicit in a “terrorist murder” after 18-year-old Chechen Abdullakh Anzorov killed Samuel Paty on Friday, including two teenagers who helped him identify the teacher.
France paid homage to Paty on Wednesday, with President Emmanuel Macron saying that the history and geography teacher had been slain by “cowards” for representing the secular, democratic values of the French Republic.
In their search for accomplices, anti-terror investigators have now established that Anzorov had contact with a Russian-speaking militant in Syria whose identity is not yet known, the source told AFP.
Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that Anzorov’s suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib, a militant holdout in northwestern Syria.
In an audio message in Russian immediately after the killing, translated by AFP, Anzorov said that he had “avenged the Prophet” whom the teacher had shown “in an insulting way.”
The message was published on social media in a video, accompanied by two tweets, one showing the victim’s severed head and another in which Anzorov confessed to the murder.
Moments later he was shot dead by police. Anzorov decapitated Paty with a long knife.
Many of Paty’s students saw the images online before they could be taken down.
The teenagers who pointed out Paty to his killer in return for money were late Wednesday charged over the killing.

The parent of one of Paty’s pupils, who started the social media campaign against the teacher even though his daughter was not in class when the cartoons were shown, was also charged.
Also charged was a known extremist radical who helped the father stir up outrage against Paty.
The other three facing prosecution are friends of Anzorov, one of whom allegedly drove him to the scene of the crime while another accompanied him to purchase a weapon.
Two of them also face c harges of being complicit in terrorist murder while the third was charged with a lesser offense, the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office said.
Paty, 47, became the target of an online hate campaign over his choice of lesson material — the same images which unleashed a bloody assault by gunmen on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January 2015.
Police have carried out dozens of raids since the crime, while the government has ordered the six-month closure of a mosque outside Paris and dissolved the Sheikh Yassin Collective, a group they said supported Hamas.
The French government has earmarked for dissolution more than 50 other organizations it accuses of having links with extremists.
Paty’s beheading was the second knife attack since a trial of alleged accomplices in the Charlie Hebdo attack started last month.
The killing has prompted an outpouring of emotion in France, with tens of thousands taking part in rallies countrywide in defense of free speech and the right to mock religion.
“We will not give up cartoons,” Macron vowed at a ceremony Wednesday in Paty’s honor at the Sorbonne university in Paris.

