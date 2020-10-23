You are here

  Russian hackers attack US state and local government networks, US government says

Russian hackers attack US state and local government networks, US government says

date 2020-10-23

A poster showing six wanted Russian military intelligence officers is displayed at a news conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, pool)
  • US intel chief earlier said Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election
  • Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such allegations “absolutely groundless”
WASHINGTON: Hackers sponsored by Russia have been trying to break into US state and local government computer networks and in two instances were successful, US government agencies said on Thursday — the second major warning over foreign hacking in as many days.
In an alert less than two weeks before the US election, the agencies said that a Russian group, sometimes called Berserk Bear or Dragonfly by researchers, had targeted dozens of state, local, tribal and territorial US governments as well as aviation networks.
“Since at least September 2020, a Russian state-sponsored ... actor ... has conducted a campaign against a wide variety of US targets,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security said.
The hackers successfully broke into an unspecified number of networks and, as of earlier this month, had stolen data from two of them, the agencies said in a posting on the website of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security.
The names of the targeted governments were not disclosed. DHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The FBI provided no further details but said in a statement that it was “shining a spotlight on Russia’s nefarious behavior.”
In response to a request for comment, the Russian Embassy in Washington pointed to recent comments by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling such allegations “absolutely groundless.”
The alert comes amid heightened concern about hacking ahead of the US presidential election on Nov. 3.
Many in the United States have worried about a potential repeat of 2016, when hackers alleged to be working for Russia’s military intelligence stole and released emails belonging to prominent US Democrats and other political figures, according to US intelligence agencies and government officials.
US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, seeking to undermine Americans’ confidence in the integrity of the vote and spread misinformation in an attempt to sway its outcome.
Russia obtained public voter information and Iran sent spoofed emails to US voters in an attempt to intimidate them, Ratcliffe said.
US officials were careful in Thursday’s warning to emphasize that they had no information to indicate the hackers had intentionally disrupted any elections or government operations.
“However, the actor may be seeking access to obtain future disruption options, to influence US policies and actions, or to delegitimize (state and local) government entities,” the alert said. 

Topics: 2020 US Election Russian election interference

LIVE: Mute buttons and masks - final US Presidential Debate

LIVE: Mute buttons and masks - final US Presidential Debate

date 2020-10-23

  • The mute button is among a handful of changes implemented by the nonpartisan debate commission to help ensure a better sense of safety and order
NASHVILLE: While millions of people will be watching on television, only around 200 will be allowed inside the massive college arena in Nashville where President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, meet Thursday night for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.

One of them will control a mute button.

A representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates — not the moderator — will ensure each candidate has two full minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers on six major topics, according to debate commission chair Frank Fahrenkopf. A member of each of the the Trump and Biden campaigns is expected to monitor the person who controls the mute button backstage, Fahrenkopf said, noting that the button would not be used beyond the first four minutes of each topic.

The mute button is among a handful of changes implemented by the nonpartisan debate commission to help ensure a better sense of safety and order following the raucous opening debate 23 days ago.

Follow the debate live below (All times GMT)

01:35 - Trump's tax returns, once again, come up -- he claims to have paid millions of dollars in pre-paid taxes -- as well as his allegedly receiving money from Russia and China. Biden instantly goes on the attack on the Moscow and Beijing front:  "Any country that interferes in American elections will pay a price... they are interfering with American sovereignty. That's what's going on right now."

Trump thentouches upon Biden's fundraising records in August and September - the Democratic candidate raised nearly $365 million in September. But Trump hasn't got time for praise. “I could blow away your records like you couldn’t believe,” he says.

01:25 - National security comes up next, and Russian and Iranian interference in the election campaign. Should be interesting...

01:10 - Our first topic, as expected, is how both men would beat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - Trump uses his two minutes to claim a vaccine is “ready” and “going to be announced within weeks.” Trump's summation, after saying he got over the virus, is: "We're turning the corner, it's going away"

Biden cites the growing death toll in the US, and claims that any leader who lets more than 220,000 people die does not deserve to be president of the United States. “This is the same fellow who told you it was going to end by Easter... he has no clear plan.”

TOP QUOTE: “No, it’s not a guarantee, but I think it will be by the end of the year... I think my timeline is going to be more accurate.” Trump's claims on the readiness of COVID-19 vaccine.

01:05 - Both men are on the stage, we're ready to go...

00:55 - Our moderator for tonight is Kristen Welker of NBC News, a woman who Trump has criticized in the build-up to this debate, calling her “a very biased person.”

00:45 - So with all the changes made to the protocols for this debate, here's hoping we have a slightly more civilized affair from the first debate between Trump and Biden earlier this month...

Biden is in the building, and he had a one-word message to his supporters. His running mate Kamala Harris will be his biggest supporter tonight too, by the looks of things.

 

 

Topics: USELECTION2020 US2020Election US US presidential debates

