Focus: Will China save the day?

Medical staff takes care of a Corona patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 21 October 2020. (EPA)
Updated 23 October 2020
Cornelia Meyer

Globally, the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases moved past the 41 million mark, while cases grew exponentially in Europe.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved biopharmaceutical company Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.
US first-time jobless numbers came in at 787,000 for the week ending Oct. 17, still hovering around the 800,000 mark. One important point here is that many of the jobless have transitioned from unemployment benefits to funds provided by the rescue/stimulus packages.
The UK signed its first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan.
At more than 100 percent, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) reported good compliance with the 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) production cuts.
However, the consortium of OPEC and its 10 non-OPEC allies is still faced with restricted demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased supply out of Libya. Going forward, the question will be what will happen to Iranian supply in the medium term in the event of a Joe Biden (Democratic Party) victory in the US presidential election.
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs reached a plea deal with the US Justice Department of $2.3 billion for violating the foreign corrupt practices act in the bribery scandal around Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, which may bring the total penalties accruing to the company up to $5 billion.
The Tadawul initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi grocery chain Bindawood was 50 times oversubscribed and the stock rose to SR105.60 ($28.16) from an offering price of SR96. The company invested early on in online platforms, which proved beneficial in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US Justice Department has accused Google of suppressing competition in Internet search in the most pervasive anticompetition case since 1998, when Microsoft was accused of non-competitive behavior. The interesting dimension is that while Google and Co. may demonstrate monopoliztic behaviors, they are doing so amid falling prices, forcing the US Justice Department to disassociate an antitrust case from price action, which is a first.
Meanwhile, the earnings season continued with among others Netflix, Tesla, Ericsson, Huawei, UBS, and Barclays.
Netflix disappointed by only adding 2.2 million new subscribers, which was well below analysts’ expectations of 3.57 million. Revenue stood at $6.4 billion and net income at $790 million. The shares lost 6 percent in afterhours trading.
Meanwhile Tesla shares rose 5 percent on reporting net income of $331 million and revenues of $8.77 billion. This marked the electric car and clean energy company’s fifth consecutive profitable quarter.
Swedish telecoms firm Ericsson benefits from the global roll out of 5G networks and from US sanctions on competitor Huawei. Ericsson reported earnings of 9 billion Swedish krona up 2.4 billion compared to the same quarter in 2019. Revenues stood at 57.5 billion krona.
Huawei’s third-quarter revenues came in at $31.19 billion with a profit margin of 8 percent down from 8.7 percent for the same quarter last year. Revenue growth was down 24.4 percent for the first nine months.
Swiss banking giant UBS’ pre-tax profits were up 92 percent at $2.6 billion after declining 11 percent in the second quarter. Net income stood at $2.1 billion allowing outgoing CEO Sergio Ermotti to bow out with the best quarterly results in a decade.
Barclays also surprised on the upside with a net profit of $797.7 million for the first quarter as loan-loss provisions came in at £608 million lower than the expected £1 billion.
Focus:
The US dollar has come off its highs earlier this year and the yuan has not appreciated this much since 2018, leaving the question open how long the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will allow for the trend to continue.


This is particularly relevant as only 2 percent of investors in Chinese fixed-income assets are foreign and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Hong Kong and Shenzhen having opened to foreign investors, are bound to lead to a future influx of foreign capital over time. 
The International Monetary Fund predicts that China will be the biggest growth engine to the world economy in 2021 outstripping growth of other countries.


In the technology sector, the MSCI Information Technology Index for China has outperformed the Nasdaq. This brings a new perspective to the US-China trade wars. In the same vein, the tech wars may explain why US multinational Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of UK chip maker Arm Holdings from SoftBank may not be viewed positively by the Chinese antitrust authorities.

Where we go from here:
GCC bond offerings reached a high with $102 billion this year and Oman proposed $2 billion sovereign bonds split into 7- and 12-year maturities. According to S&P global, the deficit for Oman’s 2020 budget could reach 18 percent. Oman also does not benefit from the same implicit support by its GCC neighbors as Bahrain does, which will be reflected on pricing.
The UK-EU Brexit negotiations look set to continue, with fisheries remaining the last sticking point.
The latest US rescue package is still held up between the House of Representatives and the Senate. It looks increasingly unlikely that it will be passed before the US presidential election.

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: coronanomics

Saudi under 30: Breaking into engineering with a book

Al-Rammah is a commercial manager with GE Gas Power and said she had never felt inferior to her male coworkers despite being the only woman on the team. (Supplied)
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi under 30: Breaking into engineering with a book

  • Nour Al-Rammah wrote a manual for everything GE-related made simple for those with no engineering background
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Nour Al-Rammah never expected to work for GE Power because she lacked an engineering degree.

But the Al-Yamamah University graduate managed to overcome this hurdle through perseverance and resourcefulness, as well as writing a 400-page manual for others like her who wanted to work for one of the world’s biggest companies but did not have the technical background.
“I never saw myself reaching there,” she told Arab News, reflecting on her accomplishment of breaking into and succeeding in a competitive and male-dominated environment. “When I studied marketing at university, I expected to land in a marketing company, doing some public relations, marketing and advertising. But I ended up in an engineering company.”
She was born and raised in France until she completed her schooling, returning to Saudi Arabia after 17 years and settling in Riyadh. She attended Al-Yamamah University to study for a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in marketing and finance.

FASTFACT

She was born and raised in France until she completed her schooling, returning to Saudi Arabia after 17 years and settling in Riyadh.

Her path to GE Power, which has been ranked in the Fortune Global 500, was not easy. She wanted to join the company’s elite leadership program, which only selects one candidate in the Kingdom every year. She was rejected the first time she applied. “It’s very difficult to join, and one of the major prerequisites is an engineering background.”
Before that she had taken up a sales and commercial internship with GE Power without really knowing much about the company and what it was offering in the market at the time, although she was familiar with its logo. She had several opportunities that presented themselves to her, but it was the GE Power internship that caught her attention.
“Today in Saudi Arabia, we have more than 500 GE turbines that generate over 60 percent of the Kingdom’s electricity. I could not reject such an offer. I wanted to explore the opportunity and I do not regret my decision.”

When I studied marketing at university, I expected to land in a marketing company, doing some public relations, marketing and advertising. But I ended up in an engineering company.

Nour Al-Rammah

Once the internship ended she could not envision herself working elsewhere, adding: “Because of the amazing experience I got, my objective was just (there’s) no way out. It’s either I take a full-time job in this company or whatever way I could to stay in the company, like extend the internship.”
To secure her position she wrote “Nour’s Book,” a manual for everything GE-related made simple for people without an engineering background.
“What inspired me to write Nour’s Book was to join the elite and most competitive commercial leader program, known as the CLP (Commercial Leadership Program) in GE. I felt so much empowerment to not let this (lack of engineering background) stop me, or be an impediment to me. Instead, I used this 400-page technical handbook to accelerate the technical learning curve, and I made it through the program thanks to the success of this book.”


The book discusses GE’s portfolio, products, gas turbines, commercial terms and conditions, customer requests, and acronyms across four chapters.
It is not available for purchase nor is it available to anyone except GE employees. Now, her book is given to every new employee upon entry as a manual.
Another reason she wrote the book was to transfer her knowledge to company newcomers, from trainees to employees.
“I wanted to leave a legacy, a footprint. What did Nour leave behind her to help all these new employees join the power business without having an engineering degree? If I did it, then everybody can do it.”
She also wanted to show GE Global how Saudi women had an opportunity to join the energy sector, achieving her goal through compiling articles, simplifying technical language, and attending internal courses. Whenever she came across something confusing, she would consult GE engineering experts around her or across the globe.


Al-Rammah is a commercial manager with GE Gas Power and said she had never felt inferior to her male coworkers despite being the only woman on the team.
“I feel the equality with my peers. Going to GE for me feels like going to my second home. Believe it or not, I spend more time at the office than I do with my family. I feel empowered by my male colleagues. When I ask for help, they always give me (more) than what I ask. If I need any explanations, they share documents or connect me to the right person. In meetings, my points are always taken into consideration. When I make mistakes, they correct me without leaving me intimidated or they call me after the meeting and correct me. They make sure that I always do better.”
She said that today’s Saudi Arabia was capable of empowering and inspiring women. “We do live in a country that gives golden opportunities to ambitious ladies.”

Topics: Saudi women

