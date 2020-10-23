You are here

  Israel 'will not oppose' advanced US arms sales to UAE

Netanyahu said his country would not oppose US sales of advanced weapon systems to the UAE, apparently referring to F-35 fighter planes. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 October 2020
AFP

  • Israel has long opposed the sale of the fighter planes to any US allies in the region including Egypt and Jordan
  • Gantz has received assurances from Esper that Israel’s “qualitative military edge” would not suffer
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday his country would not oppose US sales of advanced weapon systems to the UAE, apparently referring to F-35 fighter planes.
“The prime minister and the defense minister both agree that since the US is upgrading Israel’s military capability and maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge, Israel will not oppose the sale of these systems to the UAE,” the premier said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Gantz held talks in the Pentagon Thursday where he got assurances from US Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Israel’s “qualitative military edge” would not suffer.
Israel has made its concerns clear following President Donald Trump’s confirmation last month that the United States could sell F-35s to the UAE.
It has long opposed the sale of the fighter planes to any US allies in the region including Egypt and Jordan, both of which have peace treaties with Israel.
Israel has already received a first consignment of F-35s, which are coveted by Gulf powers including the UAE.
The Netanyahu-Gantz statement came minutes after the announcement in Washington of the normalization of relations between Israel and Sudan.
It is the third Arab country to officially recognize the Jewish state this year, following the UAE and Bahrain.

Algerian actresses call on femicide

Students, wearing face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain social distance as they arrive on the first day of school following the resumption of classes in the Algerian capital Algiers on October 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

Algerian actresses call on femicide

  • The North African country, like its neighbors Tunisia and Morocco, does not publish official nationwide figures on murders of women
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

TUNIS: Algerian actresses angered by murders and violence targeting women have launched a campaign to fight the phenomenon — but not everyone has welcomed their initiative.
After the gruesome rape, torture and murder of a 19-year-old woman sparked angry demonstrations earlier this month and calls for a return to capital punishment, 22 actresses published a photo of themselves dressed in black.
“We, Algerian actresses, unite today to say enough to violence and killings of women. We are calling for more awareness and a general mobilization to stop this violence,” said a statement by the women, many of them household names in Algeria.
The North African country, like its neighbors Tunisia and Morocco, does not publish official nationwide figures on murders of women.
But campaign group Femicides Algeria recorded 75 such killings in 2019, with a further 41 so far this year.
The group says the actual figure is much higher.
And while the government last year registered some 7,000 complaints of violence against women, activists say it has done little in response — prompting the actresses to launch their own initiative.
“This campaign is aimed at everyone, men and women. It’s not to accuse Algerian men but to make everyone responsible,” said Salima Abada, a popular actress in the North African country who is among those involved. She said it was already having an impact.

NUMBER

75 women were murdered in 2019 with a further 41 so far this year, according to the campaign group Femicides Algeria.

“There’s debate, anger, people are fed up — but it’s already a beginning,” she said. But a video of one of the actresses has already triggered a bitter backlash on social media.
Mounia Benfeghoul published a video on Instagram early this month following the news of the grim killing of the 19-year-old, identified as Chaima.
In an angry monologue, Benfeghoul slammed people who had made excuses for the killer: “There are no excuses for rapists! It was a rape! She didn’t consent!”
Well-known as a TV presenter, Benfeghoul said she was against the death penalty — but favored castrating sex offenders.
She also criticized a culture of street harassment and called for children to be provided with “a good example.”
Her outburst set loose a wave of insults on social media, with men mocking her dress, calling her a “whore” and one man publishing a video in which he threatened her with physical violence.
Those reactions were simply “because she’s a woman,” said Abdellah Benadouda, founder of the US-based Radio Corona Internationale.
“She said nothing new. She confirmed what we already know: That taboos in Algerian society are at the source of the silence around rape, incest and paedophilia,” he wrote on Facebook. “The truth hurts.”

